Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns March 22

Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Photo: Brendan J. O’Reilly

The 18th Annual Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to return on March 22 following a hiatus in 2024, and the organizers promise it will be bigger and better than ever.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael Collins Division 11 of Hampton Bays, which started the annual tradition in 2006, took 2024 off after several organizers died, leaving volunteers short staffed.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade back to the community,” said Peter Feeney, a committee member. “After taking a year off, it’s especially exciting to welcome everyone back to celebrate this beloved tradition. We can’t wait to see the streets filled with smiles, laughter, and the vibrant spirit that makes this parade so special.”

Joe Fellingham was named the grand marshal for his longstanding dedication to the Hampton Bays community through his service and volunteerism.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. March 22 in front of the Hampton Bays Elementary School and proceeding along Montauk Highway.

The parade, which draws thousands of spectators, features marching bands, pipe bands, floats, fire trucks and more.

For more information visit hbstpatricksparade.com