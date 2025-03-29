Herbert Sherman of Shelter Island Remembered as Dedicated Ferry Captain

North Ferry captain and lifelong Shelter Islander Herbert Sherman

Herbert B. Sherman Jr., lifelong Shelter Island resident, died on Feb. 25. He was 89.

Herbert was born on January 3, 1936, in Greenport to Melva (née Jones) and Herbert B. Sherman Sr. He was one of two children. He graduated from Shelter Island High School. After high school, he attended Fort Schuyler. From there, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years from 1957 to 1961, attaining the rank of Airman First Class.

On July 6, 1963, on Shelter Island, he married the love of his life Judith K. (née Schaible) Sherman. Together they had four children and continued to make their home on Shelter Island. In his professional career, Herbert worked as a Ferry Captain for the North Ferry Company on Shelter Island for over 20 years. He was also a 50-plus-year member of the Shelter Island Fire Department.

Herbert is survived by his wife Judy; children Carla Fernandes (Tim) of Canaan, NH, Michelle Congdon (Ray) of Shelter Island, Brian Sherman (Gina) of Edgewater, FL and Rebecca Clark (Donald) of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren Moxie Mehegan, Seth Fernandes, Jessica Beaver, Christopher Clark, Cody Clark, Taylor Wilmot, Wesley Congdon, Isabella Sherman, Ralph Congdon, Wheeler Clark and Harper Congdon; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Huson Sherman (Joanne) of Shelter Island.

Funeral services were held on March 8 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Rev. Dr. Stephen Adkison. Interment, with U.S. Air Force Honors, followed at Emily French Cemetery on Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Shelter Island Fire Department or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation would be appreciated.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.