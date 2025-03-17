Recipe: Learn to Make Golden Pear Winter Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs

Golden Pear Winter Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs

Keith & Anne of Golden Pear invite you to indulge in their Winter Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs. Bon appetit!

Yield: (3-4 servings)

Ingredients:

4 Chicken thighs (organic, free-range)

1 & 1/2 cups Chicken stock (homemade or high-quality store bought)

1 cup White wine

1 cup A.P. flour

3 tbsp. Extra virgin olive oil “EVOO”

2 cups Onions (large chop)

1 cup Carrots (large chop)

2 tbsp. Garlic (diced)

2 medium, 1 & 1/2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes (cut into 1”)

1 tbsp. Rosemary (fresh)

1 tbsp. Parsley (fresh)

1 tbsp. Thyme

2 tbsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

Procedure:

Wash all fresh vegetables and herbs thoroughly in cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels.

Wash chicken thighs under cold running water. Pat dry and set aside.

Prep. all ingredients and have ready in small bowls; aka “mise-en-place.”

Heat your oven to 400° F.

In a black cast-iron pan, add the EVOO and turn heat to medium.

Pour flour into a bowl, add ½ of the salt & pepper, whisk together, then dredge the chicken thighs in the flour.

In the hot cast-iron pan, sear both sides of the chicken thighs until golden brown, remove and set aside.

Add the onions & carrots and sauté for 3-4 minutes until soft. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Add the white wine, stir and deglaze the pan for 2 minutes.

Pour the chicken stock into the pan and stir to combine. Add the fresh herbs, salt & pepper, stir.

Return the chicken thighs to the pan, nestling them amongst the ingredients.

Put the pan in the oven and roast for 15 minutes.

Open the oven and carefully add the potatoes around the chicken. Baste the chicken with the liquid.

Roast 20 minutes more, until chicken thighs temp. at 165° F. Remove pan from oven, set aside.

Serve the pan as a complete meal with crusty sourdough bread and sweet butter.

Golden Pear has locations in Southampton, East Hampton and Bridgehampton. Visit goldenpearcafe.com for more.