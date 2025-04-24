Chris Cuomo Volunteers for East Hampton Fire Department

Chris Cuomo Sean Zanni/Patrickmcmullan.com

Chris Cuomo was recently spotted in East Hampton living out his dream of being a volunteer firefighter.

The NewsNation anchor has been seen at the local firehouse, where he began volunteering after the East Hampton Fire Department put out a call for new recruits. His picture was even displayed on a board showcasing the department’s newest members, an insider said.

According to the source, Cuomo will be on “probation” for a year with the department, which is standard protocol for new volunteers.

It was reported back in 2022 that the former CNN host had applied to be a volunteer firefighter with the department after he was fired from the network for allegedly advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual harassment scandal. That application was short-lived, however, as The New York Post reported he ultimately withdrew due to not having enough time to dedicate to the role.