Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make the Léon 1909 Prim & Proper

Léon 1909’s mixologist Gillian Georges invites you to unwind after a long week with a Prim & Proper! This refreshing cocktail is sure to capture the essence of the season—bright, breezy, and just what you need to welcome warmer days.

Prim & Proper by Gillian Georges of Léon 1909

Ingredients

1.5oz Sagaponack Cucumber Vodka

.5oz Pimm’s Liqueur

.75oz Cumin & Passionfruit Syrup

.5oz Lemon

Place all the ingredients into a shaker and shake for 25 seconds. Strain over cracked ice and garnish with fresh citrus and mint sprigs.

Cumin & Passionfruit Syrup:

Make the cumin syrup by toasting cumin seeds over medium heat in a saucepan. Add equal parts sugar and water and let it come to a boil and the sugar is dissolved.

Remove from the heat and allow to steep for 30 minutes. Strain using a tea strainer to catch the cumin seeds and discard. Completely cool.

Combine equal parts cumin simple syrup to passionfruit puree (you can usually find this in the freezer section or order online) and mix until incorporated.

Léon 1909 is located at 29 W Neck Road, Shelter Island Heights. Call 631- 749-9123 or visit leon1909.com.