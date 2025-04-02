Grant Haffner Attempts to Paint the Perfect East End Road

April 4, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art, “Backroads, Napeague Meadow Road,” by Grant Haffner

An East End native now living in Western Massachusetts, beloved artist and cofounder of the Bonac Tonic art collective, Grant Haffner speaks about his latest Dan’s Papers cover art, “Backroads, Napeague Meadow Road,” his process and an exciting new project that is allowing him to once again showcase artists he loves.

A Chat with Grant Haffner

Tell me about this painting. Where is this road? Or is it purely from your imagination?

Among all the beautiful roads on the East End, Napeague Meadow Road is one of my absolute favorites. This country side road; darting off of the Montauk Stretch, lined with telephone poles cutting through the salt marsh, is a recurring inspirational location that I have used throughout my Backroads series. I wanted to capture the feeling that you get when driving down that road, after a long day, heading into the sunset.

Can you talk about your painting process? What media and techniques do you use?

When I think about making a painting, I liken it to creating an object. I want the painting to have a strong presence on the wall, to become a window for the viewer to visually escape into. I like to paint real locations. I use acrylics. I prefer painting on wood and like to have flat, smooth surfaces to work on. I enjoy taking the time to prepare the wood panel for the art. My approach to making paintings is a multi-step process, starting with a solid drawing of a scene using a photograph of a road that I like as reference. The use of color is a great way to bring mood and emotion into the artwork as well as explore my imagination. I do my best to “work it out on the canvas” and create something that ultimately I enjoy looking at.

I know the East End certainly plays a strong role in your work. What has it been like since you moved to Massachusetts? Have you found inspiration there?

It has been a challenge leaving the landscape of the East End and the endless inspiration that I feel there. The flat horizon of Long Island was instrumental in helping me define my style and the space within my artwork. I miss how easy it is to see the sun rise and set at sea level. Moving to the mountainous hills of Western Massachusetts has given me a totally different view and perspective to contemplate and interpret into my colorful paintings. The roads here cut through the terrain and ride on top of the elevation which allows for some fun ways to explore pulling your eye into the visual experience.

You have been a great advocate of showing other artists, especially through your old Bonac Tonic art collective. Are you still trying to show and promote fellow artists?

The artist community out east is extraordinarily special. It was such a joy to find, engage and work with the artists that live out there. The Bonac Tonic Art Collective brought together so many talented artists, but more importantly for me it was a lot of fun. It provided outlets for all of us to hang out together, experiment with artwork, platform other artists, blossom and grow. It also created a lasting impact with valuable connections and friends that I still have today. I really do miss working with other artists and honestly I think it’s time to do it again! I am happy to announce today that The Sweet Phoenix, located at 281 Main Street in Greenfield, Massachusetts, is opening up a small gallery space and they are giving me the opportunity to help curate.

A gallery space! That’s exciting! What kind of art are you hoping to show?

I want to bring back those fun vibes we felt from the early Bonac Tonic days and have a creative space where new emerging talent can meet to talk about and exhibit art. Artists are everywhere hiding in their studios, and after many years of being online it would be so much fun to meet the ones that are making art right here.

What kind of paintings are you making lately? Any new shows or projects in the works?

I am still very much dedicated to my personal quest to paint the perfect road landscape. There are so many more roads I need to travel down. Being on the road is such a big part of our daily lives and culture. I want to tap into that emotional nostalgia felt when driving seemingly mundane roads, that feeling triggered by unordinary intersections, ingrained in our subconscious, existing happily in our memories.

Where can people see your stuff, online and in person?

Currently my artwork is available through the Tambaran 2 Gallery in NYC (5 E 82nd Street #2), and Sebastian Foster located in Austin, TX. Please visit granthaffner.com for links to all my artwork and projects.

Is there anything you’d like to add?

Virgil is still the frogboy.