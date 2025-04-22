Kravis Center Hosts Sold Out Gala

Jill Viner, Ken Endelson CAPEHART Michelle and Joe Jacobs CAPEHART Irene and Jim Karp CAPEHART Henni Kessler, Robert Shapiro CAPEHART John and Diane Sculley CAPEHART Craig Dickmann, Sarah Scali CAPEHART Linda and Al Adelson CAPEHART Ron and Danielle Bradley CAPEHART Peter and Susan Brockway CAPEHART Kristen and David Lambert CAPEHART Renay Wasserstein, Bill Meyer CAPEHART John and Monika Preston CAPEHART Sherry and Tom Barrat CAPEHART Sharyn and Stuart Frankel CAPEHART Leni and Peter May CAPEHART Jeff and Aggie Stoops CAPEHART Jim Coleman, Barbara Ann Bernard CAPEHART

Palm Beach Symphony hosted its 23rd Annual The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosted its annual Gala, drawing over 500 guests for an evening of glamour, entertainment and philanthropy.

Chaired by Kristen and David Lambert and Renay Wasserstein and William A. Meyer, with Kathryn C. Vecellio and Monika E. Preston serving as Honorary Chairs, the event kicked off with a 1940s-themed Klub Kravis cocktail reception.

Guests were they treated to a performance by entertainer Harry Connick, Jr., before a dinner reception with live music by Marcia Mitchell Music and a silent film starring the Gala Chairs.

Proceeds supported the Kravis Center’s mission to deliver cultural experiences and educational programs.