Kravis Center Hosts Sold Out Gala

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/22/2025

Palm Beach Symphony hosted its 23rd Annual The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosted its annual Gala, drawing over 500 guests for an evening of glamour, entertainment and philanthropy.

Chaired by Kristen and David Lambert and Renay Wasserstein and William A. Meyer, with Kathryn C. Vecellio and Monika E. Preston serving as Honorary Chairs, the event kicked off with a 1940s-themed Klub Kravis cocktail reception.

Guests were they treated to a performance by entertainer Harry Connick, Jr., before a dinner reception with live music by Marcia Mitchell Music and a silent film starring the Gala Chairs.

Proceeds supported the Kravis Center’s mission to deliver cultural experiences and educational programs.

