Honoring Sis: Scholarship Legacy Powers Next Generation of Shinnecock Leaders

Carolyn Brown Gumbs and Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship recipient Deja Ellis at the 2023 Southampton High School Awards Ceremony. Ellis went on to attend the University of Southern California.

Eighteen Shinnecock students are expected to graduate from Southampton High School this June — marking one of the largest Shinnecock graduating classes in recent memory.

“Back in the day, only one or two Shinnecock students would graduate each year,” said Carolyn Brown Gumbs, founder of the Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of her late daughter.

For nearly four decades, Gumbs has awarded the Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship to Shinnecock seniors, in a steadfast tradition of honoring Paulette’s legacy of academic excellence and community spirit.

While the Southampton School District offers at least two other scholarships in memory of Shinnecock students, the Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship is uniquely administered by the Brown family, ensuring its impact remains focused on the community Paulette loved.

“We want to ensure the scholarship goes to Shinnecock students,” said Gumbs. “By honoring Paulette, we uplift not only her spirit but also the bright futures of Shinnecock youth—tomorrow’s leaders who carry her light forward.”

Affectionately known as “Sis,” Paulette H. Brown was a beloved member of the Shinnecock Nation and a pillar of the Southampton community. She served as an elected elder in the Long Island Presbytery of the Shinnecock Presbyterian Church, was an active member of the Youngblood Singers drum group, and excelled both athletically and academically. A field hockey player and honors student, she graduated from Southampton High School in 1983.

Paulette went on to attend Adelphi University on a Trustee Scholarship, where she was a respected member of the Ela Chi Alpha and Delta Mu Delta Honor Societies. Her life was tragically cut short in 1986, during her junior year, due to a rare and aggressive heart tumor.

The scholarship in her name was established with the foundational generosity of Roy and Kathy Plum and the late John Fraser Horn II, one of its most dedicated benefactors. When Paulette fell ill, Mr. Horn—whose family employed Gumbs—vowed she would receive the best care possible. When that was no longer enough, he immediately stepped forward to fund a memorial scholarship. His sons—Geoffrey (and wife Elizabeth), Andrew, and Fraser—have since carried that torch of support.

Since its inception, the scholarship has awarded over $165,000 to more than 75 Shinnecock graduates—many of whom have gone on to achieve excellence in higher education and beyond and are living testaments to Paulette’s commitment to education, culture, and service.

Notable alumni of the scholarship include local restaurateur Binh Douglas; Emmy-winning producer Christina Guild Douglas; hospitality entrepreneur Eric Douglas; and Dr. Sierra (Wigman) Brown, who earned her Ph.D. from Brown University and later worked with NASA.

Other recipients include Dyáshwa Sylvester, current director of the Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock; Southampton High School teacher Tonya Bess Hodges; and Seneca Bowen, Treasurer of the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees—just to name a few.

At its height, the Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship was a four-year, $1,000 award granted to the student with the highest GPA. However, rising graduation numbers and a district requirement to maintain a $16,000 annual balance prompted Gumbs to shift to a one-time award, allowing the scholarship to reach more students.

“Each year it gets more difficult to fund,” said Gumbs. “But at least we can help students offset the cost of books and other non-tuition expenses.”

This year’s graduating class includes three sets of Shinnecock twins and three students raised on Shinnecock Territory by extended family. In their scholarship applications, some have expressed dreams to attend esteemed institutions such as Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Nova Southeastern University, the University of Tampa, and Stony Brook University.

The scholarship is open to any Southampton High School graduate of Shinnecock descent or resident of the Shinnecock Territory, regardless of race or tribal enrollment. Students are encouraged to contact their guidance counselor for more information on how to apply.

The Brown family relies on the generosity of relatives, friends, and community members to continue this important legacy and is deeply grateful to the many supporters who have contributed over the years.

“We are especially touched by former recipients who give back year after year,” Gumbs said. “They are ensuring others can follow in their footsteps.”

As graduation approaches, Gumbs is working to raise $8,000 by mid-May to meet the district’s funding deadline.

To donate to the Paulette H. Brown Memorial Scholarship, checks may be made payable to Southampton School District, with “Paulette H. Brown Scholarship” in the memo line, and mailed to:

Attention: Odalys Franco

Southampton School District

70 Leland Lane

Southampton, NY 11968

Contributions can also be made via CashApp: $PauletteHBrownScholi or through the GoFundMe campaign: “Honor Sis: Donate to Shinnecock Grads,” at gofundme.com/PHBScholarship2025.

Every donation—large or small—helps support the dreams of young Shinnecock scholars and keeps Paulette’s legacy alive.