Henry Francis Santacroce, Sr. of Southold Remembered as Dedicated Public Servant

Henry Francis Santacroce, Sr. of Southold died peacefully on April 13 surrounded by his loving family. He was 97.

Henry, son of Henry G and Yolanda Martcocchia Santacroce, was born January 16, 1928 at Eastern Long Island Hospital, now Stony Brook ELIH in Greenport. A graduate of Greenport High School, class of 1945, he entered into the Merchant Marines and sailed on the Liberty Ship SS Stephen Johnson Field during World War II.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1946 after the war, he was instrumental in building the Plum Island laboratory on Plum Island. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army in 1948 and served in Germany during the Korean War Conflict. He was honorably discharged in May of 1952 as Corporal T 5 from the Army. After the war was over he became a member of the Southold Town Police Constables later known as the Southold Town Police Department where he served for the next 34 years retiring as the administrative sergeant in 1990.

On October 8, the 1960 he married his beloved wife Barbara Lee Cogan at St. Patrick’s Church and raised three sons, Henry Francis Jr., James Richard and Kevin Lloyd.

Henry was an active community leader. He was a member of the St. Patrick Church’s Holy Name Society, usher for the church for over 20 years and he helped establish and run the local CYO program.

He also was a driving force behind the formation of the Civil Service Employee Association for the Town of Southold, serving as the first president for this organization. Henry was a 59-year member of the GTG-American Legion Post 803 and in 1990, along with other members of Southold Town’s 350th Anniversary committee, was named one of The Suffolk Times’ person of the year.

Henry was jovial and quick with a joke (even if he couldn’t always remember the punchline) and he made time for people regardless of who they were or their background. Henry’s commitment to his family was the single most defining characteristic of his life.

Besides his wife of 64 amazing years, he is survived by his three sons: Henry (Ellen), James (Lorraine), Kevin (Linda); 16 grandchildren; Brittany, Rebecca, Oliva, Leah, James Jr, Kevin Jr, Robert, Melina, Benedict, Gregory, Sarah, Gianna, Adam, Malachi, Francesca, Patrick and four great grandchildren: Sienna, Luca, Alessio, Alastronia; one brother John Raymond Santacroce of Port St. Luci Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. A sister, Lillian White, predeceased him.

The family received friends on April 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 16 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, officiated by Fr. Abraham Thannickal. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery with US Army honors.

In lieu flowers, donations to Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803- Southold or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.