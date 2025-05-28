Red, White & Brews: A Star-Spangled Culinary Celebration Hits Southampton July 5

Red, White & Brews presented by Wilmington Trust comes to the Southampton Arts Center on July 5.

The summer’s most flavorful parties continue as the second installment of the Dan’s Taste series, Red, White & Brews presented by Wilmington Trust, lights up the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, July 5. A spirited tribute to America’s favorite indulgences, this inaugural celebration promises an unforgettable evening of red and white wines from around the globe, top-tier beers from Manhattan Beer & Beverage, and a culinary showcase by acclaimed chefs from the East End, NYC, and Long Island.

Whether you’re a wine lover, a craft beer aficionado, or just in it for the eats, Red, White & Brews offers something for every palate. Guests can sip and savor an international selection of wines; reds with rich character, crisp whites perfect for a summer night, while also enjoying an expertly curated selection of brews from New York’s most trusted beverage distributors.

“Manhattan Beer & Beverage is looking forward to showcasing a sampling of the many brands we represent. Guests can look forward to sampling fan favorites alongside some hidden gems that might just become their new go-to brews,” said Jennifer Bergson Richman, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors.

Music will pulse through the warm July air as DJ Theo spins a set with a uniquely Americana twist, setting the mood for a high-energy celebration. With the Southampton Arts Center as a scenic backdrop, expect an atmosphere that’s both elevated and electrifying.

Of course, no Dan’s Taste event would be complete without its signature culinary flair. Attendees can look forward to bites from some of the most exciting chefs and restaurants in the region, known for transforming local ingredients into unforgettable dishes.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting an event that celebrates America, Hamptons style,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Vice President of Dan’s Papers. “Red, White & Brews is all about the best of summer: great drinks, incredible food, and unforgettable moments. I’m especially excited for our guests to enjoy selections from a carefully curated group of top chefs, winemakers, and brewers who truly represent the spirit and flavor of the season.”

“Pindar and Duck Walk Vineyards are thrilled to take part in Dan’s Taste’s Red, White & Brews. An epic celebration of our island’s top culinary masters fused with the globe’s best sips. What makes it even more exciting? Seeing Long Island’s own brewers and East End wineries step onto the stage, not just to participate, but to set the trends. There is a new vibe in the air, and the world is starting to taste what a lot of us have known all along — that something special is happening out here. This is one event that you don’t want to miss,” said Peter Chief Commercial Officer, Pindar, Duckwalk & Jason Vineyards

The event runs from 6:30–9 p.m. with VIPs enjoying early entry at 6 p.m. and a hot afterparty fueled by Hampton Jitney from 9-10 p.m. Limited VIP cabanas are available which include 10 VIP tickets, a cabana for you and your guests, and a stocked bar!

Red, White & Brews isn’t just a celebration of Independence Day; it’s a toast to taste, talent, and the timeless appeal of summer on the East End.

Tickets and event info available at DansTaste.com.