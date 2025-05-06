Waterdrinker Farm Tulip Festival Celebrates Spring in Bloom

The Waterdrinker Farm Tulip Festival is loaded with photo ops Photo: Oliver Peterson

A must-visit for spring, the Waterdrinker Farm Tulip Festival has been underway since mid-April and it should continue through Mother’s Day weekend, May 9–11, if the weather is cool enough and the flowers allow it. This colorful annual event is truly something to behold in full bloom, and the properties in Manorville (663 Wading River Road) and Riverhead (4560 Sound Avenue) are absolutely loaded with Instagram-ready scenes, including Adirondack chairs, vintage cars and bicycles, giant dutch clogs and more.

“After a long winter, it’s so refreshing to open back up every year. With a new season, we try to bring fresh ideas to our festivals, with more photo ops and experiences for families to enjoy. The tulip festival represents the start of spring and it’s awesome to see families enjoying the farm again,” explains Marc Weiss, Waterdrinker manager and member of the family who own it. “It looks like our tulip fields at our Riverhead location will still be beautiful for Mothers Day weekend!” he added on Monday.

Here, we have a wonderful look at the magic of Waterdrinker’s Manorville farm fields, which also offer a variety of experiences and activities, such as barnyard animals, basketball, mini-golf and Little Amsterdam, as well as a place for bites and sips at Long Island Farm Brewery.

And once the flowers are done blooming, Dig Days allow the community to come out and dig up as many bulbs as you can carry to plant at home for just $20! They are open seven days a week until 6 p.m.

Learn more at water-drinker.com/tulipfestival.