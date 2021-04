Photos: Long Island Tulip Festival at Waterdrinker Family Farm

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Over 500,000 tulips and other spring bulbs were planted this year for all to enjoy at the beautiful Waterdrinker Family Farm in Manorville. The opening weekend of the festival welcomed guests from near and far. Families strolled through the tulip field, played a round of mini golf, listened to live music, enjoyed the many farm activities and visited the food trucks for a tasty lunch.

To learn more about Waterdrinker, visit water-drinker.com.