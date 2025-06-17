The Harbor Front Inn Renovates for Summer in Greenport

The Harbor Front Inn has undergone renovations ahead of summer 2025.

The Harbor Front Inn in Greenport has reopened to the public as of June 2025. After undergoing renovations for the summer, the new changes will offer views and amenities that will keep guests coming back for more.

The 39-room hotel, opened in 2005, plans to incorporate new guest rooms that will receive “a major makeover,” as well as a transformed lobby that will provide “a large, welcome experience for guests,” according to the hotel’s website. These new additions will “promise to elevate the charm and comfort of this iconic waterfront property.”

“This isn’t just about changing fixtures or furniture – it’s a redefinition of the guest experience,” Scott Sumner, regional general manager of The Harbor Front Inn, said in a statement. “As the North Fork gains recognition as an East Coast gem, it remains a quiet haven for insiders — off the beaten path, peaceful, and free from the crowds.”

Along with the lavish rooms and services, guests will also be able to plan excursions within Greenport through exclusive partnerships with the electronic vehicle company, Moke, which will offer scenic drives around North Fork, as well as trips to Macari Vineyards, according to the company. The inn will also provide guests products to their rooms from the sun-screen brand Vacation Inc., which is “perfect for effortless protection on pool days or beach outings.”

The main lobby, also known as “the heart of the transformation,” will include new features such as a shared reading library and more nautical design elements, as well as a wine bar which will blend coastal and community themes together.

“The design draws inspiration from Greenport’s maritime heritage and timeless charm,” said Sumner in an interview. “We envisioned a place that feels as though it has always belonged here — rooted in the village’s history and refreshed for today’s traveler. With muted coastal tones, antique accents, and textures that age beautifully with time, the space is as welcoming in high summer as it is on a quiet winter evening.”

Interior design company, Sugar Shed, played an integral role in the rebuilding process, with the hotel interiors having a mix of both colonial and modern styles, according to Sumner. Antique oil paintings, William Morris prints, and a large oak bar with colonial details present will be sure to provide a more “old coastal town” vibe.

Guests are also invited to book the Harbor Nights and Vineyard Days Package throughout the summer. Offers include a one-night stay in a guest room or suite, a redeemable $100 gift card to Macari Vineyards for tastings, food and more, and a complimentary signature bottle of the Vineyards’ White Label Rosé.

Lastly, Sumner shared his thoughts on how customers will perceive the new additions to the Harbor Front Inn and what they can expect.

“We believe both returning guests and first-timers will love the refreshed feel — elegant yet easy, with all-new furnishings and thoughtful amenities,” said Sumner. “For locals, we hope it feels like a true extension of the village: rooted in Greenport, reflective of its creative spirit, and open to the community.”

Visit the Inn at 209 Front Street Greenport, New York. For more information visit theharborfrontinn.com or follow their Instagram.