Palm Beach Symphony Announces Vibrant 2025-2026 Season

Alisa Weilerstein, Courtesy Opus 3 Artists

Palm Beach Symphony’s 2025–2026 season brings six dynamic concerts, world-class guest artists, and a world premiere to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the lineup features powerful classics, a family concert, and enriching Lunch & Learns for music lovers of all ages.

See what’s coming below and plan your year of music and culture.

Palm Beach Symphony 2025-2026 Season Schedule

Family Concert: A TV Guide to the Orchestra

Sunday, October 5, 3 p.m.

Join the Palm Beach Symphony in an engaging, interactive family concert that brings classical music to life through Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra and familiar classical tunes “as heard on TV.” Young actors and musicians from the Goldner Conservatory dramatize the orchestra’s sections, making it fun and educational for all ages..

Masterworks #1: Gershwin & Respighi with Shelly Berg

Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.

Celebrated pianist and Grammy nominee Shelly Berg joins the Symphony for a jazzy opening night featuring Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and An American in Paris, alongside works by Hovhaness and Respighi’s cinematic Pines of Rome.

Masterworks #2: Rachmaninoff & de Falla with Misha Dichter

Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

In a highlight of his 80th birthday tour, piano legend Misha Dichter performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The evening also features Rimsky-Korsakov’s Snow Maiden Suite, Frank’s Elegía Andina, and de Falla’s colorful Three-Cornered Hat.

Masterworks #3: Shostakovich & Strauss with Alisa Weilerstein

Tuesday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed cellist Alisa Weilerstein brings her signature intensity to Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1. The program also includes Daniel Asia’s Gateways and Strauss’s majestic An Alpine Symphony.

Masterworks #4: World Premiere with Vadim Repin

Monday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Virtuoso violinist Vadim Repin performs Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. The program features the world premiere of Paul Moravec’s Lullaby, plus his Miami Variations and Brahms’s lyrical Symphony No. 3.

Masterworks #5: Prokofiev & Shostakovich with Simon Trpčeski

Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m.

Renowned for his dynamic presence, pianist Simon Trpčeski headlines Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Also on the program: Stravinsky’s whimsical Scherzo Fantastique and Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5.

Masterworks #6: Beethoven, Mozart & Holst with Emanuel

Sunday, May 17, 3 p.m.

The season concludes with a celestial flourish as Emanuel Ax performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22, paired with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Holst’s awe-inspiring The Planets.

Symphony Sessions: Lunch and Learns

Held the Thursday before each Masterworks concert, these midday events offer behind-the-scenes insights from Symphony leaders like Maestro Schwarz, Claudio Jaffé and Yun Xiang Cao. Enjoy lunch and a lively discussion from 12- 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per session or $600 for all six.

Tickets may be purchased online at palmbeachsymphony.org, by phone at 561-281-0145 and at the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 100, in West Palm Beach.