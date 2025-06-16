Recipe: Learn to Make Léon 1909 Bébé Gelée & Rosé Bébé

Bébé Gelée

Raise a glass to National Rosé Day with Beverage Director Gillian Georges of Léon 1909 on Shelter Island, who’s serving up two inventive takes on the East End’s favorite summer sip. Discover the Rosé Bébé, a crisp, lively creation that captures the essence of the season, and the Rosé Gelée, a delicate, elegant spoonful that transforms rosé into a truly unforgettable experience. Cheers!

ROSÉ BÉBÉ

Sparkling Rosé Cocktail with Rhubarb-Raspberry Syrup

A crisp, herbaceous summer spritz with a tart-sweet edge.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 5 minutesMake syrup and lemon juice ahead of time.

Ingredients

4 oz dry rosé

2 oz sparkling water

1 oz raspberry-rhubarb syrup*

1 oz acid-corrected lemon juice*

To Serve: Fresh herbs (like mint or thyme), lemon slice

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a wine glass filled with ice.

Stir gently and garnish with fresh herbs and a lemon slice.

Raspberry-Rhubarb Syrup

Makes: 1½ cups | Keeps: Up to 2 weeks in fridge

½ cup finely chopped rhubarb

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup water

1½ cups sugar

Simmer rhubarb, water, and sugar until the rhubarb is tender. Add raspberries and let steep for 10 minutes. Blend the syrup, strain through a fine sieve, and store in an airtight container.

Acid-Corrected Lemon Juice

Ingredients

100 ml strained lemon juice

3.2 g citric acid

2 g malic acid

Whisk together until dissolved. Store chilled.

BÉBÉ GELÉE

Sparkling Rosé & Elderflower Gelée

A playful, grown-up take on jello—light, floral, and perfect for summer soirées.

Serves: 6–8 | Prep Time: 15 minutes + chilling

Ingredients

¾ cup dry rosé

¼ cup elderflower liqueur

5 sheets gelatin

3 tbsp water

Instructions

Bloom the gelatin: Soak the gelatin sheets in ice water until soft, about 5–10 minutes.

Mix liquids: In a bowl, combine the rosé and elderflower liqueur.

Dissolve gelatin: In a small saucepan, add the softened gelatin and 3 tablespoons of water. Heat gently, stirring until completely dissolved.

Combine & set: Stir the gelatin mixture into the rosé mixture. Pour into a lightly oiled shallow pan and chill for at least 4 hours, or until set.

Unmold: Run a paring knife around the edge of the gelée. Dip the bottom of the pan briefly in hot water to release. Flip onto a cutting board and slice into desired shapes.

