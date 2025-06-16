Southampton Town OKs Uniform 30 mph Speed Limit on Noyac Road

Noyac Road is getting new speed limits. (Getty Images)

Southampton Town Board voted on June 10 to establish a new ordinance setting a consistent 30 mph speed limit along the entire length of Noyac Road as part of an ongoing strategy to enhance roadway safety throughout the town.

Deputy Highway Superintendent Marc Braeger presented the proposal during a Town Board meeting, addressing safety concerns and increased traffic volume as primary motivations for the change. Previously, portions of the road were posted at 35 mph, creating inconsistent conditions for drivers.

The new regulation is intended to improve traffic flow and reduce confusion by standardizing speed limits across the busy route, which runs through several residential neighborhoods and sees a large volume of vehicles throughout the year.

“Noyac Road is eight miles long, approximately, of just residential main road,” Councilman Michael A. Iasilli said. “And if you’re a parent with kids, you worry about that.”

Other residents echoed concerns about pedestrian safety. Catherine Murphy urged the board to install additional signage and consider a crosswalk near Mill Road and Trout Pond, describing current conditions as “extremely dangerous.”

Board members said they would conduct a site visit to review current speed monitors and evaluate possible safety improvements. Several officials also acknowledged that Noyac Road has seen heavier traffic in recent years, prompting the need for broader traffic management measures.

The new 30 mph limit will take effect once signs are updated and law enforcement agencies are notified.

Residents with questions about the ordinance or enforcement timeline are encouraged to contact the Southampton Town Highway Department.