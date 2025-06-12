Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Brings Stacked Lineup for Summer 2025

Tom Papa, Photo: Courtesy WHBPAC

After a beautiful summer day in Westhampton Beach, one of the most popping East End villages, you might want to close it out with a concert at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC). This summer, there’s no shortage of great offerings at the center to help close out your day in Westhampton Beach.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Summer 2025

Alejandra Azcárate: Lo Que Se Permite, Se Repite

Friday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

In this funny and emotional solo show, Colombian actress and comedian Alejandra Azcárate explores the pivotal moments that divide life into a before and after.

Alex Edelman: What Are You Going to Do (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m.

Fresh off an Emmy- and Tony-winning run of Just For Us, comedian and storyteller Alex Edelman returns with a new solo show that blends sharp stand-up with personal narrative.

Colin Quinn

Friday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Sharp-witted and endlessly insightful, Colin Quinn brings his signature comedic take on American culture, politics, and history to the stage with the brilliance that made him a fan favorite on SNL’s Weekend Update and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

Randy Rainbow: National Freakin’ Treasure

Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated satirist Randy Rainbow brings his signature blend of showtunes, political parody, and razor-sharp wit to the stage in a live performance packed with laughs and sparkle.

Nimesh Patel

Friday, June 27, 8 p.m.

This Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy’s biggest stages and was named as one of Variety’s prestigious “10 Comics To Watch” of 2023 and hailed by Vulture as “a Comedian You Should and Will Know.”

Jessica Kirson

Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m.

A fearless force in comedy, Jessica Kirson delivers a night of laugh-out-loud characters, raw honesty, and unfiltered fun.

John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy

Sunday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young — best known as the original star of Jersey Boys on Broadway and screen — delivers a powerhouse evening of timeless hits.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Saturday, July 12, 8 p.m.

This is not secondhand news – enjoy Rumours, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute experience, at WHBPAC.

Sheng Wang

Sunday, July 13, 8 p.m.

From Houston to Hollywood, comedian Sheng Wang brings his laid-back, observational humor to the stage in this unmissable night of laughs.

Sutton Foster (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m.

You read it right – two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster takes the stage for an unforgettable evening of Broadway magic. Foster’s blend of acting, singing, and dancing showcases her unparalleled talent.

Tom Papa

Sunday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Comedian Tom Papa brings his sharp wit and relatable humor to the stage for an evening of non-stop laughs.

Floydian Trip: The #1 Pink Floyd Experience

Sunday, July 27, 8 p.m.

Floydian Trip, a powerhouse seven-member tribute band, has been mesmerizing audiences since 2022 with electrifying recreations of the legendary Pink Floyd’s most iconic tours.

Joy Behar: My First Ex-Husband

Satuday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

Join Joy Behar, co-host of The View, for a hilarious and bold exploration of love, relationships, and the truth behind her first ex-husband.

Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago

Sunday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Experience Chicago’s best hits with Beginnings, the ultimate Chicago tribute band!

Hannah Berner

Friday, August 8, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Join comedian and best-selling author Hannah Berner for an unforgettable night of stand-up comedy and relatable humor! $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Southampton Animal Shelter.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Sunday, August 10, 8 p.m.

The winner takes it all – so be a winner and get ready to dance and sing along with The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA.

EagleMania

Saturday, August 16, 8 p.m.

You can check out of the Hamptons – but you can never leave! Come experience EagleMania, a tribute band dedicated to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles.

Tig Notaro

Sunday, August 17, 2025, 8 p.m.

Join Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro for a night of sharp wit and unforgettable humor.

Chelsea Handler

Thursday, August 21, 8 p.m.

Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter with the one and only Chelsea Handler!

Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, August 23, 8 p.m.

Mike DelGuidice is a true Long Islander, hailing from Miller Place, known for his work as part of Billy Joel’s band and his own chart-topping albums.

The Band Perry

Sunday, August 24, 8 p.m.

As summer begins to wind down, experience an electrifying night with The Band Perry, blending country, rock, gospel, and soul. From “If I Die Young” to “Better Dig Two,” this Grammy-nominated trio will deliver powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances you won’t want to miss.

3 Decades Rewind

Friday, August 29, 2025, 8 p.m.

If you’re still in the Hamptons on Aug. 29, WHPAC will be thanking its supporters with 3 Decades Rewind, a night of classic rock.

That Motown Band

Saturday, August 30, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the soulful sounds of Motown with That Motown Band, joined by Brian Owens and Delfonics legend Garfield Fleming!

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets, call the box office at 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.