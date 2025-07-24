Explore 6 Oyster Varieties for National Oyster Day

City Oyster is serving a variety of oysters

City Oyster at 213 E. Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach is celebrating National Oyster Day on August 5 with complimentary glasses of champagne with each order of a dozen oysters.

And, in honor of the day, City Oyster is sharing their rotating selection of oyster varieties, listed below. Eating them out also saves you the trouble of shucking!

City Oyster Varieties

The Fishing Chef

Named after City Oyster’s executive chef, Jordan Stilley, the quintessential East Coast oyster possesses notes of ocean brine followed by a sweet and buttery smooth finish.

Bluepoint

Gracing oyster menus since the early 1800s, these famous Long Island favorites are beloved for their mild, subtle salty flavor.

Wianno

Hailing from Cape Cod, this cocktail oyster enjoys a cult following and offers a clean, crisp, salty-sweet flavor.

Love Shuck

Cultivated in the nutrient-rich waters of Maine’s Damariscotta River, these love-ly oysters combine a crisp, minerally brine with a sweet, fruity finish.

Irish Point

Hailing from Canada, these vibrant green gems start off with a sweet, briny and slightly salty kiss and pair perfectly with a crisp Chardonnay or hoppy IPA.

Kumamoto

Originally from Japan, these small yet meaty bivalves are prided for their silky sweet, buttery flavor, and clean, briny finish with subtle fruity notes.

City Oyster & Sushi Bar is located at 213 E. Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-272- 0220 or visit cityoysterdelray.com.