Cocktail Recipe: Try the The Pridwin Mint Julep

The Pridwin Mint Julep

When the summer heat sets in, The Pridwin on Shelter Island has just the thing to cool you down — a crisp, ice-cold Mint Julep! This refreshing classic is easy to make and perfect for sipping seaside or on your porch swing. Follow the recipe below to bring a bit of The Pridwin’s charm to your own summer escape, cheers!

The Pridwin Mint Julip

Ingredients:

4-5 fresh mint leaves

2 oz Old Forester Bourbon

½ oz honey

splash of water

Begin with a classic Mint Julip cup. Muddle fresh mint with water and honey to release aroma and flavors. Fill the glass with crushed ice, add Old Forester Bourbon and stir until glass is frosty. Garnish with fresh mint and enjoy!

Visit caperesorts.com.