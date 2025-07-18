Dan Rattiner Talks with George Loizides, Hampton Theatre Company Director

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet George Loizides

Episode 233: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with George A. Loizides, a director at the Hampton Theatre Company. A longtime presence at the Hampton Theatre Company and Playcrafters in Bellport, he’s helmed productions ranging from The Laramie Project to Don’t Dress for Dinner and performed in several plays as well.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast