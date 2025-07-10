Eliza Geddes Celebrates 25 Years of Painting at J. Mackey Gallery East Hampton

Artist Eliza Geddes in her studio and her July 11, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover, Courtesy J. Mackey Gallery

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist, Eliza Geddes’ work is currently on view at the J. Mackey Gallery Booth #332 at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, as well as the upcoming exhibition Icons and Imagery: Eliza Geddes 25 Years, running July 31 – September 15 at J. Mackey Gallery East Hampton.

Geddes discusses her distinctive painting style, her iconic inspirations, her commissioned portraits, exploration of mixed media, and her experiences showing with J. Mackey Gallery, as well as her extensive career with exhibitions across the country.

A Conversation with Eliza Geddes

As an artist, you have developed a very unique and identifiable style. What decisions as a painter do you attribute to creating such instantly recognizable work?

My distinctive style as a painter stems from a series of deliberate choices that I make, shaping both my process and the visual impact of my work. Chief among these is my exclusive use of house paint as my preferred medium, a decision inspired by the great abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock, another Long Island artist. Pollock famously embraced house paint for its unique properties. I am drawn to this utilitarian material for its exceptional viscosity and the vast color palette it offers. It enables me to meticulously calibrate tones, ensuring each hue resonates with the emotional and conceptual intent of the piece.

How did your passion for painting begin?

My passion for painting ignited in childhood, sparked by an innate fascination with color and form that I explored through any materials I could find. This early obsession with creating new objects laid the foundation for a lifelong commitment to art, one that deepened through rigorous exploration during my Master’s program at NYU. A pivotal moment came in my early 20s, when I received a note from renowned artist Jasper Johns, whose words of encouragement profoundly influenced my own practice. That note, now a cherished talisman, reinforced my belief in the power of relentless pursuit, unconventional materials and bold experimentation. It fueled my resolve to paint with authenticity, embracing a range of diverse subjects over my 25-year career.

You have developed a respected reputation as a commissioned portrait artist, having secured commissions for world-renowned leaders in finance, historical figures and other prominent individuals. How are you able to capture the essence of the person in your unique style?

Capturing the essence of a person in a portrait hinges on a nuanced understanding of how even the smallest mark can transform the narrative of the canvas. The spirit of an individual, I believe, is not captured through mere likeness but through the interplay of seemingly minor details — a single line, a subtle mark, or the absence thereof — that can shift the entire persona conveyed by the portrait. These micro-decisions are informed by a sensitivity to how minute alterations in composition can redefine a work’s emotional weight.

For nearly five years, you have been represented by Justine McEnerney at J. Mackey Gallery. According to the gallery, you are their most successful artist. What about that relationship do you attribute to your success?

Justine’s vision at J.Mackey is expansive and forward-thinking. She possesses a rare ability to identify and cultivate opportunities that align with a creative ethos, from high-profile exhibitions across the United States to opportunities abroad. Her desire to explore various artistic paths has broadened the reach of my work, allowing me to engage with varied audiences and cultural contexts. What truly sets our partnership apart is the trust we’ve cultivated. Her ability to balance practical career navigation with an appreciation for my creative process fosters our dynamic partnership. This trust, combined with our shared commitment to authenticity, has been the bedrock of my success at J. Mackey Gallery,

Now that you are celebrating 25 years as a native Long Island working artist, what do you envision for your future?

As I celebrate 25 years as a working artist, I am eager to deepen my exploration of mixed media, enrich my practice in commissioned portraiture, and remain committed to my distinctive creative vision.

For more information or to inquire about Eliza Geddes’ work, email jm@jmackeygallery.com. To see Geddes’ work, visit the Mackey Gallery in East Hampton (62 The Circle); Southampton at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair (Mackey Collection, Booth #332 – July 10-13 at the Southampton Fairgrounds); Locust Valley (Mackey Collection at Maura Torpe Designs – 4 Birch Hill Road); or Wyoming (Mackey Collection at the historic HF Bar Ranch in Saddlestring). Or visit jmackeygallery.com.