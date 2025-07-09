Hilton West Palm Beach Hosts World-Class FIFA Club World Cup Final Watch Party

Enjoy delicious bites at The Hilton West Palm Beach for the World Cup final

Soccer fans in West Palm Beach don’t need a ticket to the stadium to catch the FIFA World Cup final in style this Sunday, July 13 as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) takes on Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Instead, the Hilton West Palm Beach invites locals and visitors to experience a vibrant and flavor-packed watch party steps from the pool deck.

The hotel’s open-air restaurant, La Playa will serve up a globally inspired menu crafted for the occasion. Guests can indulge in steak sliders with smoked Gouda and horseradish cream ($24). Tuna tostadas layered with guacamole and watermelon radish ($24). Or blackened grouper tacos topped with creamy tomatillo and grilled pineapple salsa ($18).

The cocktail lineup is equally attention-grabbing. Sip a West Palm Julep infused with bourbon, mint, lemon, and raspberry ($18). Cool down with a mint and melon mojito served with cantaloupe melon balls ($16), or go big with the classic pina colada served in a chilled coconut ($30).

The celebration extends beyond the big screen from 1–5 p.m. The resort offers its signature lazy Sundays, a family-friendly open-air event featuring a live DJ, poolside dancing, and tiki-style specials. Day passes are available via ResortPass, granting guests access to the Hilton pool loungers and other amenities

Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, call 561-231-6000 or visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com.