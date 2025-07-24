Kobi Halperin Kicks Off Season for a Cause
1 minute 07/24/2025
Wes and Aly Gradone
Yair Stern and Susan Pernick
Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Kobi Halperin
Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl
Kobi Halperin
Kathy McCann, Barbara Gordon, Erica Fineberg
Julie Kindelsberger and Sandy Cohen
Joseph Paolucci, Michael J Paolucci, Charles Tetro, Amleto Mazza
Jeffrey Bradford and Norah Lawlor
Jean Shafiroff and Rebecca Seawright
Jay and Iris Dankner
Helaine Elias, Orital Karelic, Kobi and Sagit Halperin, Jen Swanson
Ella Rowe and Yair Stern
Danny Ximo and Arleen Furer
Chris Arlotta and Suzan Kremer
Fashion and philanthropy came together in Bridgehampton as The Hub welcomed designer Kobi Halperin for a weekend supporting cancer research. Guests enjoyed wine, music, and shopping, with 15% of sales donated to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation-matched by The Mark Foundation to double the impact. The event marked the start of a summer-long showcase of Halperin’s elegant designs, blending style with a powerful cause.