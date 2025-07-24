Event & Party Photos

Kobi Halperin Kicks Off Season for a Cause

By
1 minute 07/24/2025
Wes and Aly Gradone

Lisa Tamburini
Yair Stern and Susan Pernick

Lisa Tamburini

Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Kobi Halperin

Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl

Kobi Halperin

Kathy McCann, Barbara Gordon, Erica Fineberg

Julie Kindelsberger and Sandy Cohen

Joseph Paolucci, Michael J Paolucci, Charles Tetro, Amleto Mazza

Jeffrey Bradford and Norah Lawlor

Jean Shafiroff and Rebecca Seawright

Jay and Iris Dankner

Helaine Elias, Orital Karelic, Kobi and Sagit Halperin, Jen Swanson

Ella Rowe and Yair Stern

Danny Ximo and Arleen Furer

Chris Arlotta and Suzan Kremer

Lisa Tamburini

Fashion and philanthropy came together in Bridgehampton as The Hub welcomed designer Kobi Halperin for a weekend supporting cancer research. Guests enjoyed wine, music, and shopping, with 15% of sales donated to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation-matched by The Mark Foundation to double the impact. The event marked the start of a summer-long showcase of Halperin’s elegant designs, blending style with a powerful cause.

