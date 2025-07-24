Kobi Halperin Kicks Off Season for a Cause

Wes and Aly Gradone Lisa Tamburini Yair Stern and Susan Pernick Lisa Tamburini Lisa Tamburini Lisa Tamburini Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Kobi Halperin Lisa Tamburini Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl Lisa Tamburini Kobi Halperin Lisa Tamburini Kathy McCann, Barbara Gordon, Erica Fineberg Lisa Tamburini Julie Kindelsberger and Sandy Cohen Lisa Tamburini Joseph Paolucci, Michael J Paolucci, Charles Tetro, Amleto Mazza Lisa Tamburini Jeffrey Bradford and Norah Lawlor Lisa Tamburini Jean Shafiroff and Rebecca Seawright Lisa Tamburini Jay and Iris Dankner Lisa Tamburini Helaine Elias, Orital Karelic, Kobi and Sagit Halperin, Jen Swanson Lisa Tamburini Ella Rowe and Yair Stern Lisa Tamburini Danny Ximo and Arleen Furer Lisa Tamburini Chris Arlotta and Suzan Kremer Lisa Tamburini

Fashion and philanthropy came together in Bridgehampton as The Hub welcomed designer Kobi Halperin for a weekend supporting cancer research. Guests enjoyed wine, music, and shopping, with 15% of sales donated to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation-matched by The Mark Foundation to double the impact. The event marked the start of a summer-long showcase of Halperin’s elegant designs, blending style with a powerful cause.