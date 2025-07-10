Southampton Town 2025 WFP Primaries Settled

Don’t forget to vote!

Working Families Party members have selected the candidates they want to represent them following primaries for two Town of Southampton seats.

Peter Collins won the minor party line with 67% of the vote over Mark Bernardo, who got 32% in the race for town clerk, who are responsible for recording the activities of town government, signing documents important to the townspeople and recording records.

In a three-way race for the line in the town council race, Ieshia Galicia won the Working Families Party designation with 40%of the vote over Andrew Smith and Tom Neely.

The winners will have the Working Families Party line when they appear on ballots on Election Day, which falls on Nov. 4 this year. Early voting starts on Oct. 25.