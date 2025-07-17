Summer Jazz Series Returns to West Palm Beach

Allyson Briggs Band kicked off the West Palm Beach Soul in the City Jazz Experience

The Soul in the City Jazz Experience returned to West Palm Beach this week with a performance by the Allyson Briggs Band and will continue with two more shows this summer.

Performances are on the third Wednesday of each month from July through September with the Aug. 20 concert set to feature two-time winner of Best Blues Artist from the New York Music Awards, the Robert Ross Band. The Sept. 17 performer has not yet been announced.

“I am truly delighted to welcome back Soul in the City to our vibrant Waterfront,” West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James said in a press release from the City of West Palm Beach. “It’s inspiring to see people of all ages come together, united by the universal language of music. Whether you are a longtime jazz enthusiast or simply looking for something new and fun to do, I encourage everyone to experience this impressive concert series.”

Each show runs from 7-9 p.m. at the Lake Pavilion along Lake Worth Lagoon. General admission tickets are $30 with table reservations for four or more people available at $45 per person. Tickets include complimentary popcorn while attendees have the option to purchase more food and both nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

“Soul in the City is undoubtedly one of our community’s most unique events,” said Angela Poco, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “This series provides an inviting indoor environment that allows attendees to fully engage with exceptional jazz performances by some of the nation’s most accomplished musicians. Given the high demand for tickets each year, I strongly encourage everyone to secure their tickets early to be part of these memorable evenings.”

Tickets are available at wpb.org/jazz. Metered street parking is available nearby as well as the Banyan and Evernia parking garages.