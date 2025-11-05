2026 Greenport Maritime Festival Canceled

Greenport Maritime Festival tall ships

The East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation has announced that its annual Maritime Festival will not be held in 2026 as the organization shifts its focus toward modernizing the museum, preserving Bug Lighthouse, and expanding its educational and conservation programs.

In a statement released Monday, the museum’s Board of Directors said the decision followed “thoughtful consideration and valuable input” from local businesses, partners, and community members.

The museum said the pause will allow it to concentrate on its core mission of preserving and promoting the maritime heritage, culture, and history of the East End, while deepening engagement with the community through year-round initiatives.

The organization’s annual Land & Sea Gala will continue in 2026.

“Our commitment has never been stronger: to build awareness, appreciation, and support for our shared maritime heritage and the waters that define us,” Board Chair Sarah Mills Sands said in the statement.

The museum also announced that its new executive director, Erin Kimmel, will lead upcoming efforts alongside the board and volunteers to develop “new and innovative ways” to deliver educational and cultural programming.