Dan's NYC Community Calendar: Things to Do in December 2025

Spending holiday time at South Street Seaport could be a refreshing change of pace.

Get out and about to find exciting fun and culture in New York City during the month of December 2025.

Things to Do in NYC December 2025

Tuesday, December 2 (6-11 p.m.) New York Cares Gala

For over 28 years, New York Cares has been the heartbeat of the city, addressing hunger, rebuilding critical infrastructure, and supporting public education—all while ensuring no one is left behind. Celebrate this noble cause at the annual New York Cares Gala, which honors Thomas R. Nides and his long-standing contributions to the organization. Hosted by News 4 New York Anchor David Ushery, attendees dressed in festive business attire will enjoy a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by the NYC After Dark dance party. Special musical guest Sara Bareilles will serenade the evening, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. For tickets and table opportunities, visit newyorkcares.org

Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th Street

Tuesday, December 2 (6-11 p.m.) The UNICEF Gala 2025

Shining a light on the remarkable strength of children and highlighting UNICEF heroes who make seemingly impossible tasks achievable, the UNICEF 2025 Gala honors these distinguished individuals and their shared mission for change. UNICEF tirelessly pursues a world where every child is healthy, educated, protected, and respected, supported by the efforts of caring donors and supporters. Hosted by Sofia Carson, attendees will enjoy a special headline performance by Leon Bridges, as well as a performance by Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman. For tickets and more information, visit unicefusa.org/gala2025

Cipriani 25 Broadway, 25 Broadway

Tuesday, December 2 (6-11 p.m.)

Socrates in the City Black Tie Christmas Gala

Celebrating 26 years of vibrant conversations and deep exploration of life’s most essential questions, this year’s annual Socrates in the City Black Tie Christmas Gala will take place at the prestigious Union League Club. Experience an evening filled with fine food and drink, singing and dancing, a live auction, very special guest appearances, and more! Since its founding, Socrates in the City has brought together thinkers, philosophers, scientists, authors, and artists to engage in thoughtful, in-depth conversations on topics that matter. An extraordinary lineup of guests will be honored at this year’s event, featuring intellectual giants such as John Lennox and Alice von Hildebrand, as well as cultural figures like Dick Cavett and Peter Thiel. For tickets, visit socratesinthecity.com

Union League Club, 38 East 37th Street

Tuesday, December 2 (6-8 p.m.) Holiday Tree Lighting at The Seaport

Bundle up for a very merry night out at the Seaport as the holiday tree sparks light for the season. Festive photo ops, live music, hot chocolate, gingerbread, and more are all reasons to bring the whole family for this wondrous wintertime evening. Lively performances will set the mood, including The Doo Wop Project, Dueling Pianos, and Brooklyn Drumline. Presented by NewYork-Presbyterian, the merrymaking includes the lighting of the Seaport Tree, followed by a magical meet-and-greet with Santa! Enjoy the fantastic local shops and restaurants that are a hallmark of the neighborhood. For more information, visit theseaport.nyc

Water Street and Fulton Street, Seaport

Wednesday, December 3 (7 p.m.)

AILEY Opening Night Gala

Since the company’s first concert in 1958, AILEY has enriched the field of dance and shared the African American cultural experience through performances, training, classes, and community programs. Kicking off its 2025-26 New York City Center season with its highly anticipated Opening Night Gala, the company is thrilled for another magical year. This evening will feature Director Emerita Judith Jamison, accompanied by a one-night-only performance by five-time Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Samara Joy and Grammy Award-winning violinist Melissa White. Dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom will immediately follow. Proceeds from the Gala support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. For tickets, visit ailey.org

New York City Center, 131 West 55th Street (between 6th & 7th Avenues).

Thursday, December 4 (7 p.m.)

American Museum of Natural History: Museum Gala

Each year, the American Museum of Natural History celebrates its continuing efforts to expand the boundaries of human knowledge and foster science literacy in learners of all ages, while extending gratitude to countless supporters at the Annual Museum Gala. Welcoming guests to enjoy the Museum’s legendary halls in all their splendor, the evening consists of a delectable dinner, an auction, and a special musical performance! Proceeds from The Museum Gala support all spheres of the Museum’s mission-driven work in science, education, and exhibition. Select tickets include specialty viewing locations for next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. To purchase tickets or contribute to The Museum, visit amnh.org

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West

Friday, December 5 (7 p.m.)

Unite to Fight Hunger: New York Gala

Embark on an eye-opening journey across the globe at the Unite to Fight Hunger: New York Gala, a showcase of the power of collective action. Attendees will experience moving stories from those combating extreme hunger, engage with influential guests who share the vision of a world without hunger, and enjoy a captivating musical performance. This year’s Tom Moran Seeds of Hope Humanitarian Award honoree, Jon Ledecky, co-owner of the New York Islanders and the Bridgeport Islanders, will be graciously recognized. Continued support can create a future where hunger crises no longer exist. For tickets and more information, visit concernusa.org

Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street

Monday, December 8 (4:30 p.m.) & Tuesday, December 9 (2 p.m.) Red Bucket Follies

The generosity and compassion of the theater community will once again take center stage as the iconic Red Bucket Follies return to their lobbies in New York City and across the country. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ in-theater fundraising tradition returns to unite audiences, casts, and crews in a shared act of creativity and kindness. The six weeks of fundraising will culminate in Red Bucket Follies, the beloved industry legacy of unforgettable performances and original numbers created by the best of Broadway. With two special theatrical performances on December 8 and 9, experience an evening with Broadway’s best and brightest, doing what they’re best at: singing, dancing, and enchanting audiences from the stage! Seating is reserved—secure your spot soon! For tickets and more information, visit broadwaycares.org

New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd Street

Monday, December 8 (6-10 p.m.) Team of Heroes Gala

Rub elbows with celebrity athletes from the NY Jets, NY Giants, NY Yankees, and NY Mets at the New York Team of Heroes Gala, a tribute to the Team of Heroes, honoring those who support SBH’s mission to improve the health and wellness of the Bronx. This year’s star-studded event is packed with an evening of fun, amazing food and drinks, and top-tier entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to meet internationally renowned 3-D pop artist Charles Fazzino, as he autographs gala artwork for guests throughout the evening. Support from this year’s event will directly fund SBH’s life-saving work in addiction medicine and recovery, helping countless individuals reclaim their lives. To register for a spot at the Gala, visit sbhny.org

Pier 60, Chelsea Piers

Wednesday, December 10 (7 p.m.)

27th Annual Art & Artists Gala for The Met Collection

Indulge in a special black-tie evening in celebration of the visionary artists and extraordinary works that define The Met Collection at The Met Fifth Avenue. Proceeds from this iconic event support The Museum’s acquisitions fund and other museum activities, creating a more profound environment for guests. Sponsored by Tiffany & Co., the spectacular evening invites attendees to delectable food and drinks, exciting entertainment, and an after-hours glimpse of The Museum. To secure your tickets or make a donation to The Museum, visit engage.metmuseum.org

The Met Fifth Avenue, The Temple of Dendur, 1000 5th Avenue

Thursday, December 11 (7:30 p.m.)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater DRA Night

Each year, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater generously dedicates one night of its New York City Center season to benefit Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA). Join this splendid evening, when a portion of all ticket sales benefits DRA! Your ticket purchase through DRA also includes a reception prior to the performance, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Mezzanine Lobby. The evening’s program features showstopping performances, including a few world premieres of new arrangements. Even if you’re unable to attend, DRA appreciates supporters of all kinds. For ticket purchases and more information, visit dradance.org

New York City Center, 131 West 55th Street

Thursday, December 11 through January 3 The Magic Flute: Holiday Presentation

A treasured holiday tradition, Mozart’s heartwarming fairytale takes the stage in the Met’s abridged, English-language production by Julie Taymor, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway’s The Lion King, this holiday season! Catch performances from December 11 through January 3, featuring some of the opera’s most popular melodies and brought to life with colorful sets, costumes, and dazzling puppetry. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this heartwarming event is a great experience for the whole family—one you’ll cherish for years to come. Purchase tickets and learn more about the team behind this revival production at metopera.org

Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza

Friday, December 12 (6:30-10:30 p.m.) Life’s WORC Gala

An unforgettable night celebrating an exciting new chapter for Life’s WORC, the Annual Gala honors the people supported, dedicated staff, and the community of families, advocates, and partners who believe in the power of possibilities. Enjoy an elegant dinner and cocktail reception, live entertainment and dancing, and the opportunity to connect and make a difference. Each attendee supports Life’s WORC in continuing to create independent, meaningful, and productive life experiences for the people supported. For tickets and more information on the foundation, visit lifesworc.org

Garden City Hotel, 45 7th Street, Garden City

Saturday, December 13 (8 p.m.)

Joan Osborne presents DYLANOLOGY LIVE

Enjoy a night with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Joan Osborne, and special guests Nicki Bluhm, Gail Ann Dorsey, and Cindy Cashdollar, with Will Bryant and Lee Falco, as they bring DYLANOLOGY LIVE to Adler Hall. In 2017, Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan, featuring her interpretations of Dylan’s classic songs. This eye-opening moment in an already celebrated career has been a milestone for Osborne, and she now shares that talent with audiences in New York for one special night. Catch the show live at Adler Hall. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com

Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th Street

Sunday, December 14 (10:30 a.m.) Chanukah Extravaganzukah

Gear up for a Chanukah party like never before with 92NY! As part of the Bronfman Center for Jewish Life, families are invited to kick off the festivities with a joyous and interactive performance by the renowned Israeli Dance Troupe, Parparim! Featuring Chanukah robots, dancing dreidels, and more, your whole family will enjoy ringing in the season with this charming performance. Afterwards, the party begins with potato latkes, sufganiot (donuts), crafts, games, and fun for all! Brighten up the winter doldrums and light the way for a Chanukah to remember with the 92NY community! For more information, visit 92ny.org

The 92nd Street Y, New York, 1395 Lexington Avenue (between 91st & 92nd streets)

Sunday, December 14 (11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) Hanukkah Family Day

Celebrate the Festival of Lights through art and live music at the Jewish Museum! See this season’s dazzling display of more than 130 Hanukkah menorahs from around the world, drawing inspiration from what you discover. Construct a colorful sculpture with an exciting mix of found objects inspired by artist Anish Kapoor and menorahs in the museum’s collection, design collage cards, create light-inspired mobiles, and dance to the catchy pop tunes of Grammy Award winner Joanie Leeds to bring in the holiday! Admission is free with a museum ticket, and children are also admitted free of charge. For program tickets, visit thejewishmuseum.org

The Jewish Museum, Scheuer Auditorium, Floor 4 Studio, 1109 5th Avenue at 92nd Street

Monday, December 15 (8 p.m.) Earth, Wind & Fire: Live in Concert

The Beacon Theatre lights up as Earth, Wind & Fire takes the stage for an exciting concert experience. With a setlist stacked with their most popular songs from over the years, you’ll be grooving to the beat of “September” and “Let’s Groove” all night long! From the mystical elements of their name to their profound and lasting influence on contemporary pop music, Earth, Wind & Fire shows lasting success as the legendary band continues to enchant crowds. Experience the magic for yourself at this iconic event. For tickets, visit msg.com

Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, December 16 (7 p.m.) Astronomy Live: Alien Earths

Join Lisa Kaltenegger, an astrophysicist and the founding director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University, as she explains the search for life on exoplanets! In this Astronomy Live presentation at the American Museum of Natural History, we will dissect the theoretical science behind alien Earths, exploring how scientists use light from distant stars to analyze the atmospheres of exoplanets and identify potential biosignatures. This program requires registration; visit amnh.org for more information.

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West

Wednesday, December 17 & Thursday, December 18 (8 p.m.) Andrea Bocelli in Concert

One of the most recognizable voices in the world is gracing the stage at Madison Square Garden for two nights of unforgettable performances. Andrea Bocelli has shared his lush arias and stylistic range for three decades, making him the bestselling classical solo artist in history. The blind, Tuscany-born tenor’s concerts are a testament to his range and crossover appeal, as he’s become known for a blend of duets with pop stars like Dua Lipa. Catch the showcase in person at Madison Square Garden for a truly enthralling musical experience. For tickets and more information, visit ticketmaster.com/andrea-bocelli

Madison Square Garden

Sunday, December 21 (10-11 a.m.)

Birding: Winter Waterfowl – Solstice Edition

Urban Park Rangers will guide guests to the best viewing spots in New York City to see the winter waterfowl! This Solstice Edition birding program is suitable for all skill levels, and beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend and develop a passion for the skill. This winter solstice program is designed for viewing rare birds that are only visible at this time of year. Fluff up your feathers and learn all about how to identify winter waterfowl on your own! For more information about this free event, visit nycgovparks.org

43rd Street and 1st Avenue in Bush Terminal Park, Brooklyn

Sunday, December 21 (10 a.m.) Eldridge Arts & Learning: Chanukah

Join the Museum at Eldridge Street for a special program celebrating the Festival of Lights in the historic synagogue, inviting families and friends of all ages. Featuring a family-friendly retelling of the Chanukah story, the event will explore how the celebration has evolved over the past 150 years. Attendees will enjoy holiday crafts and games, and learn more about the holiday. Children must have an adult companion. Space is limited. For tickets, visit fareharbor.com

Museum at Eldridge, 12 Eldridge Street

Sunday, December 21 (6 p.m.)

A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House

This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum celebrate 13 years of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House! Surrounded by 19th-century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings, audiences will be transported back 150 years in this captivating 70-minute performance created from Dickens’ own script. For tickets, visit nycgovparks.org

29 E 4th Street.

Monday, December 22 (4-7 p.m.) Pet Photo Night with Santa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you’re invited to celebrate the holidays by creating a lasting memory with your furry friend at a special evening opportunity for your pet to take a photo with Santa! Take a moment to paws for this event and capture the feeling of the holidays with your loving pets. For reservations and details, visit kingsplazaonline.com/SantaPhotos

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn

Thursday, December 25 (11 a.m. & 2 p.m.) Christmas Day Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration

Join in an unforgettable day of uplifting gospel music and holiday joy on Christmas Day at Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Gather your family and friends for this spectacular celebration of faith, music, and community. Powerful voices of gospel fill the room with inspiration and hope, shedding light on the morning of Christmas Day. Two special showtimes are available for your family to attend. For ticket information, call 646-750-3535

Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 201 Lenox Avenue, Harlem

Saturday, December 27 (8 p.m.) Christmas Night Opera Gala

Featuring stars of the opera world, Christmas Night Opera is a spectacular gala concert that infuses the spirit of Christmas and festive cheer into the program. Carefully curated operatic masterpieces will be performed by Sondra Radvanovsky, Thomas Hampson, Asmik Grigorian, Nadine Sierra, Brian Jagde, and Anita Monserrat, with Francesco Lanzillotta at the podium. For tickets and more information, visit carnegiehall.org

Carnegie Hall, 57th Street and 7th Avenue

Wednesday, December 31 (8 p.m.) Gotham Hall NYC New Year’s Eve Gala

A historic and epic ballroom, NYC’s Gotham Hall is one of the city’s most treasured event spaces. Ring in the New Year in this iconic venue at the Gotham Hall NYE party. Enjoying all the amenities one could require, guests will be treated to a night of classic elegance, charm, and modern swank. A delicious buffet dinner, open bar, and exciting music are just a few of the enticing factors of this gala. Spend your evening dancing the night away, tasting unique treats, and sharing time with loved ones at this epic event. Tickets are required; visit balldrop.com

Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway

Wednesday, December 31 (10 p.m.) New Year’s Eve Cruise

Spend New Year’s Eve on the water, cruising around the illuminated city skyline aboard the yachts Manhattan and Manhattan II. Fireworks, champagne, and a jazz trio await you on this intimate and elegant cruise along the Hudson. Enjoy scenic views from the heated, glassed-in observatory on the grand, 1920s-inspired yacht. Bundle up in your warmest winter gear; it’s even colder out on the water. For tickets and more information, visit sail-nyc.com

Classic Harbor Line, Chelsea Piers