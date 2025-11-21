Halpin Declares 37-Vote Victory Over Hubbard as Riverhead Supervisor Race Recount Begins

Democrat Jerry Halpin declared victory on Nov. 21 over Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, a Republican that elections officials say the challenger unseated with a 37-vote margin that is heading for recount.

Halpin leads Hubbard 3,956 to 3,919, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner John Alberts, who said the legally mandated recount of results should be finalized by Wednesday. Halpin led Hubbard by 21 votes in the unofficial early returns on election night.

“I look forward to the process,” Halpin told Dan’s Papers. Hubbard did not respond to a request for comment.

The Riverhead Democratic Committee issued a news release declaring that Halpin has been elected the next supervisor of the Town of Riverhead.

“We are grateful to the voters of Riverhead for placing their trust in Jerry,” the committee stated in the release. “This win belongs to every resident who believed our town deserves a government that listens, plans responsibly, and puts people first.”

The committee stated that Halpin will restore fiscal discipline, strengthen community partnerships, ensure sustainable planning and “deliver the accountable, community-centered government that residents deserve.”

Halpin said that he will begin outreach immediately to community partners, civic groups, and local businesses to build a collaborative transition plan.

“I am truly honored that the voters of Riverhead have entrusted me to serve our community,” he said in a statement. “It is with deep humility and gratitude that I step into the role of Riverhead Town supervisor-elect. Riverhead’s future depends on all of us — working together as neighbors and taxpayers, regardless of party — to ensure our community continues to grow stronger and brighter than ever.”