Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Brunch Comes to Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz at Lincoln Center is the newest venue to join the Thanksgiving Day Parade Brunch experience.

Parade Brunch is a unique Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing experience offered at highly selective settings throughout New York City. The concept, the brainchild of event producer Derrick Cowit, reimagines one of the most treasured holiday traditions in Manhattan. Cowit is also the owner of Uplyft, the parent company behind Parade Brunch. For over 10 years, Uplyft has produced premier events for signature NYC occasions such as the Tree Lighting Dinner Gala in Rockefeller Center and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square.

Cowit—a visionary in the hospitality industry—had set out to create a festive Thanksgiving Day affair that was stress-free and comfortable, complete with a first-rate culinary program, cocktails, and unparalleled parade views from the finest venues along the route—and that’s just what he delivered when he launched the brand in 2015. In the past decade, Parade Brunch has welcomed thousands of tourists and families alike to celebrate the holiday in style.

The New Jersey native said he comes from an extensive yet close-knit family, and he reminisced about the days when his parents, aunts and uncles, and any number of his 60 cousins would trek into NYC to catch a glimpse of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“When we were kids, we would head to the parade as a family,” said Cowit. “We would pack peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stand on the street in the cold, one of us always needing to use a restroom. But it was a tradition, and I still have amazing memories of those days.”

In an effort to recreate the magic of his childhood, and with a deep desire to provide an optimal viewing experience, Cowit admits he is very selective about the venues he chooses to participate in Parade Brunch.

“We’ve turned down many spaces because of obstructed vantage points,” he said. “We take pride in featuring the most ideal viewing experiences.”

As an integral part of the overall festivities, the food is also of primo consideration in the selection process, which is why places like Eataly, Acadia, and Sarabeth’s are amongst the Parade Brunch locales.

This year marks the first time the signature Parade Brunch will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, located in the Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle.

“This is a perfect pairing of two New York City icons,” said Cowit. “We’re proud to give our guests the chance to enjoy the Thanksgiving Day Parade from such a special, quintessentially New York vantage point.”

With extraordinary views overlooking Central Park and the parade route, Jazz at Lincoln Center features a magnificent 50’ × 83’ wall of glass that puts guests at eye-level with the floats and marching entertainment. At the same time, its innovative audio capture with exceptional sound engineering adds to the energy and excitement of the parade.

Guests attending the Parade Brunch at Jazz will delight in an all-inclusive, family-friendly function featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, a curated brunch-to-lunch menu with sweet and savory choices, and a dessert buffet. There will also be a brunch-cocktail open bar, specialty drinks, live music, family entertainment, and fun activities for all ages, such as photo booths, face painting, and caricature artists.

“Some venues cater to kids more than others. Jazz is definitely a family-friendly space. It’s wide open with plenty of room [to] walk around,” said Cowit.

As for participating restaurants and venues, Cowit says they are excited to explore something new and be a part of this experience.

“Years ago, we worked with Rue 57, and the chefs were encouraged [to] create a custom breakfast menu. This was something out of their wheelhouse, but they embraced it and ran with it,” said Cowit.

Next year, the parade celebrates its 100-year Anniversary, and that, says Cowit, is a big deal. He’s already planning ahead for this milestone event and hopes to add several more locations to his repertoire.

Parade Brunch has coordinated with City Harvest to retrieve surplus food from the event and distribute it to nearby agencies in need, essentially feeding hundreds of people for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Visit paradebrunch.com for tickets and information.