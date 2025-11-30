Nancy Stone Keeps Giving in the Hamptons and Palm Beach

Nancy Stone

To say that Nancy Stone likes being busy would be an understatement. She loves her active lifestyle. Stone, who spends time in both Palm Beach and Southampton, is someone who answers the call when an organization needs assistance.

“I had a very full life as a merchandiser of designer sportswear,” says Stone of her time in Manhattan and other fashion centers, and who also designed and manufactured sportswear. “I worked for Oscar de la Renta, Bean Bag by Geoffrey Bean and was vice president at Jones New York. I was busy and that’s where I learned to plan and organize. I was working with the finances of companies and had to learn to plan six months ahead.”

Nancy says that training ground segues perfectly into her current life as a champion for such organizations as the Southampton Hospital, the Rose Society, Pianofest of the Hamptons and the Rogers Memorial Library, all of which are on the East End. She’s just as busy in Florida with Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, which provides for the non-medical needs of those with cancer.

Currently she is working on the “Shop the Day Away” Luncheon, a significant event for Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, which benefits Palm Beach County cancer patients who experience severe financial hardship during their infusion chemotherapy or radiation treatments. Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope assists with basic life necessities – including rent, utilities, food, transportation, insurance, and pet care – so patients can focus on recovery and loved ones, not financial catastrophe.

In the past year, the Alliance has provided more than a half million dollars to help with housing and utilities; $150,000 in emergency food; $150,000 for health insurance, car insurance and car payments; and gifted 200 people with $250 health and wellness baskets; as well as personal care and comfort items (wigs, scarves, caps, clothing, shoes, blankets, pillows and kitchen supplies.

“So often, on the day of a big event, we’re meeting to start discussing the next year’s event,” Stone says with a laugh. The annual Shop the Day Away luncheon and auction is on Feb. 12, 2026, where 500 items will be available for auction, which in 2025 earned more than $1.1 million, the most the luncheon has ever earned. “We’ve been working diligently on it for six months. We have new items as well as pre-loved designer items. They’ve all been curated and priced. The last three months before the event is our crunch time.”

Stone is usually in the “crunch time” of some worthy event. But, she has a strategy that allows her to get it all done.

“I live with my calendar book,” Stone explains. “But, it is too big to take with me everywhere I go. So, I copy down a month at a time, so I know what is going to happen. I also don’t schedule two of something. For example, if I am having a lunch meeting, I won’t schedule a dinner meeting, or vice versa. Learning to schedule yourself and your time is vital to what I do. Every day for me is chock full of meetings. You also have to love what you do to keep a schedule like mine.”

Stone is someone who loves people and is naturally curious, both of which are integral to what she does.

“When I meet someone, I don’t want to talk about me, about myself,” Stone says with a smile. “I know about me. I want to know about them, and what brought them to our meeting or our event. What did we say or do to compel them to get in their car and come to our event?”

In addition to the big public event, Stone says there will be numerous smaller meetings, luncheons and events for committee members, donors and others.

“Palm Beach and the Hamptons are both very charity conscious, very involved,” says Stone, who is also involved at the Kravis Center in Palm Beach at the founder’s level. “It really does help when there is a culture of giving, of volunteering. It is good that someone picks up when you call and ask for donations, for volunteers, for whatever.”

Another thing that this busy volunteer considers vital is down time. Here’s what she does on those few occasions when she feels like there’s nothing in the tank.

“Of course there are times when I might not feel like attending a meeting or going to a lunch,” Stone acknowledges. “Then, you need to take a moment and look at your calendar and see the next time you have a free morning or afternoon and schedule something for yourself. Plan to read a book, go for a walk or something that is just about you. It also helps to look at that calendar and see all the things you’ve accomplished.”

One thing she’ll always make time for, someone who wants to volunteer.

“That’s how I got involved,” remembers Stone, who started volunteering with hospital charities, partly because her husband, Dr. Martin L. Stone, who was an OB/GYN and encouraged her to get involved. “I was invited to a luncheon and liked what I saw, people making a difference. They were so enthusiastic. I want to have anyone interested in volunteering to have that experience, to make that connection.”

Stone also was quick to say that you don’t have to have lots of money to make a difference.

“We always need volunteers to do things at one of these events,” Stone emphasizes. “Any way you can pitch in is great. And, it helps to foster that spirit and culture of giving back.”

For more information about Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, visit cahh.org.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.