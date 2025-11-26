Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: A New York Holiday Tradition

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in all its glory, covered with more than 50,000 multi-colored, LED lights.

What began as a humble holiday celebration in 1931, when construction workers were building the Rockefeller Center, has grown into a dazzling worldwide phenomenon: The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Just two years later, the first formal Tree Lighting Ceremony was held in 1933. That first tree, modest in size and enrobed with 700 twinkling lights, created a charming scene for New Yorkers of that era.

This is child’s play compared to today’s modern spectacle, which features roughly five miles of light wire and thousands of LED bulbs stretching across its towering branches, transforming the plaza into a glittering winter wonderland.

Each year, millions of tourists and locals flock to Rockefeller Center Plaza to bask in the tree’s glow. Becoming an iconic symbol of Christmastime in New York City, paying homage to the plaza has become a tradition that evokes nostalgia, joy, and the magic of the holiday season.

For over 90 years, the arrival of the Rockefeller Center tree has signaled the official start of the holidays, and New Yorkers eagerly anticipate the excitement of its grand appearance.

The tree selection process is both delicate and deliberate. Thousands of trees are considered each year, but only a select few come close to meeting the stringent criteria.

Most of the chosen trees tend to be Norway spruces, celebrated for their lush greenery, classic triangular shape, and ability to grow to monumental heights. Factors such as height, branch strength, fullness, and overall health are all carefully considered. The goal of selecting a tree that can withstand weeks of display and bear the weight of thousands of lights and decorations can be both an art and a science.

Luckily, Erik Pauze, head gardener for Rockefeller Center, chooses wisely as he takes on this daunting task each year, discovering remarkable trees for the city to enjoy. Submissions are now accepted virtually for consideration in this display, making the process more seamless than in decades past.

This year’s tree is from East Greenbush, New York, and was generously donated by the Russ family. Towering at an impressive 75 feet tall and weighing approximately 11 tons, this Norway spruce had outgrown the family property after almost 75 years of providing shade and beauty.

Since purchasing the property this tree stood on in 2017, Judy and her late husband, Dan, often joked about renting a crane to decorate their towering spruce with their son, Liam. Over the years, the tree has been the backdrop of many joyous family occasions, including weddings and birthday parties. Judy had dreamed about her spruce becoming the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, but it wasn’t until this past July that her dream became a reality.

“Donating the tree is a way to honor my late husband, Dan, and all our family members who have passed,” Judy says. “I’m excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree.”

Its relocation to Rockefeller Center transforms it into a holiday superstar, spreading joy far beyond East Greenbush. The tree’s journey to the Big Apple began on November 6, as onlookers caught a glimpse of the massive tree in transit, traveling through the streets and highways toward its new home.

Once installed in Rockefeller Center Plaza, the holiday scene truly comes to life. More than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights, strung across nearly five miles of wire, weave through branches that stretch 45 feet in diameter. Illuminating the plaza with a magical glow, the iconic Swarovski star—designed by renowned architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018—will sit atop the majestic spruce. This three-dimensional masterpiece weighs roughly 900 pounds, features 70 spikes, and is covered in 3 million crystals. Measuring 9 feet, 4 inches in diameter, the star gleams brilliantly, perfectly crowning the already breathtaking spruce.

The grand unveiling of this year’s tree will occur at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 3. Following the beloved event, the glimmering display will continue to shine for weeks, captivating visitors from near and far. The tree has become more than a decoration; it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and the holiday season in New York.

Even after its season of celebrity status, the tree’s story doesn’t end. Once the lights are turned off and the crowds have dispersed, the Rockefeller Center tree begins a second life with Habitat for Humanity.

Milled into lumber, volunteers use this material to create structures for neighbors in need. The receiving affiliate determines how the wood will be used, ensuring the tree continues to give back in a meaningful way.

The donor isn’t left empty-handed, as they’re graciously gifted new trees and other greenery on their property—a gesture of gratitude for sharing such a magnificent piece of nature with millions of admirers.

Typically, trees chosen for this honor are nearing their maximum height or have become too large for the residential property they occupy. It is a fitting testament to their new purpose as a symbol of holiday cheer for the city that never sleeps.