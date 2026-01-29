Inauguration of Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr
Tina and Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr.
The Toulon Family
The Green Jackets- Grace Mehl, Clarence Simpson,Dr. Errol D. Toulon JR., Frank D Aversa, John Kuroly
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Honor Guards
Pat Ryan
Pastor Cynthia A Liggon
Nick Lalota
Neil Foley
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno
Emerald Society Pipes And Drums
Edward Romaine
Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., Undersherriff Kevin T. Catalina
Chief Deputy Brockmeyer, Deputy Heavy, Suffolk County Sheriff Toulon, Deputy Taylor, Chief of Staff L_Hommedieu
Central Islip High School Choir
C.O. LT. Paul Spinella
Community leaders, law enforcement, and family members gathered at the Van Nostrand Theatre at Suffolk County Community College’s Grant Campus in Brentwood for the inauguration of Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr. for his third term. The 67th sheriff of Suffolk County and the first African American elected to a countywide office on Long Island, Toulon was praised by U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan and Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine for his leadership and service.