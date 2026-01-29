Event & Party Photos

Inauguration of Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr

By
1 minute 01/29/2026
Tina and Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr.

Derlis A Chavarria
The Toulon Family

The Green Jackets- Grace Mehl, Clarence Simpson,Dr. Errol D. Toulon JR., Frank D Aversa, John Kuroly

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Honor Guards

Pat Ryan

Pastor Cynthia A Liggon

Nick Lalota

Neil Foley

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Emerald Society Pipes And Drums

Edward Romaine

Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr., Undersherriff Kevin T. Catalina

Chief Deputy Brockmeyer, Deputy Heavy, Suffolk County Sheriff Toulon, Deputy Taylor, Chief of Staff L_Hommedieu

Central Islip High School Choir

C.O. LT. Paul Spinella

Community leaders, law enforcement, and family members gathered at the Van Nostrand Theatre at Suffolk County Community College’s Grant Campus in Brentwood for the inauguration of Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon Jr. for his third term. The 67th sheriff of Suffolk County and the first African American elected to a countywide office on Long Island, Toulon was praised by U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan and Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine for his leadership and service.

