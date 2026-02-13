Chambers Host Networking Event
1 minute 02/13/2026
Brendan O'Dwyer and Brian Hallinan
Dan's Papers Staff
Eddie Moan, Stephanie Bitis, Steve Behar, Dede Gotthelf
Grant Hedricks and Marc Schlecht
Joseph Flynn and Patti Lombardo
Laura Lyons and Frank Imperiale
Leah Feiser and Carlyn Casey
Melanie Bruch, Daniel Laughlin, James Flynn
Michelle Fernandez and Sarah Doud
Peggy Kraus and Nick Lane
Ryan Cooper and Nick Toscano
Simone Scotto and Anthony Leo
Wendy Pearson, Dede Gotthelf, Michael Wells
Yavanna Gettling, Marilyn Holstein, Penny Siebert
The Multi-Chamber Networking Event was held last week at the Southampton Inn. Hosted by the chambers of Riverhead, Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, and Sag Harbor, the evening brought together local business members from across the east end. Attendees had the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships among the region’s business communities.