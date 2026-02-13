Event & Party Photos

Chambers Host Networking Event

By
1 minute 02/13/2026
Brendan O'Dwyer and Brian Hallinan

Lisa Tamburini
Dan's Papers Staff

Lisa Tamburini
Eddie Moan, Stephanie Bitis, Steve Behar, Dede Gotthelf

Lisa Tamburini
Grant Hedricks and Marc Schlecht

Lisa Tamburini
Joseph Flynn and Patti Lombardo

Lisa Tamburini
Laura Lyons and Frank Imperiale

Lisa Tamburini
Leah Feiser and Carlyn Casey

Lisa Tamburini
Melanie Bruch, Daniel Laughlin, James Flynn

Lisa Tamburini
Michelle Fernandez and Sarah Doud

Lisa Tamburini
Peggy Kraus and Nick Lane

Lisa Tamburini
Ryan Cooper and Nick Toscano

Lisa Tamburini
Simone Scotto and Anthony Leo

Lisa Tamburini
Wendy Pearson, Dede Gotthelf, Michael Wells

Lisa Tamburini
Yavanna Gettling, Marilyn Holstein, Penny Siebert

Lisa Tamburini

The Multi-Chamber Networking Event was held last week at the Southampton Inn. Hosted by the chambers of Riverhead, Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, and Sag Harbor, the evening brought together local business members from across the east end. Attendees had the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships among the region’s business communities.

