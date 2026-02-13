Chambers Host Networking Event

The Multi-Chamber Networking Event was held last week at the Southampton Inn. Hosted by the chambers of Riverhead, Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, and Sag Harbor, the evening brought together local business members from across the east end. Attendees had the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships among the region’s business communities.