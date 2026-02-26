The Hamptons’ most celebrated culinary evening is back. Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons returns this summer to the breathtaking Sí Sí Restaurant at EHP Resort & Marina, set against the shimmering waters of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton- and this year promises to be more spectacular than ever.

A signature event of the Dan’s Taste Series, Chefs of the Hamptons brings together the region’s most talented culinary minds for one unforgettable evening of gourmet indulgence, stunning waterfront views, and the vibrant energy that defines the Hamptons at its very best.

Fifteen of the East End’s most acclaimed chefs will take the stage presenting exquisite, curated bites that reflect the creativity, passion, and local bounty that make Hamptons dining truly world-class. Each dish is a showcase of culinary artistry, with flavors as bold and beautiful as the summer sunset unfolding over the harbor.

Guests will sip select wines, handcrafted cocktails, and premium pours as they move through an evening alive with live music, great conversation, and course after course of extraordinary food. As the sky shifts to gold and the harbor glows, it becomes clear why this event has earned its place as one of the most coveted invitations of the summer season.

For those seeking the ultimate experience, Gold and Platinum VIP ticket holders are invited to an exclusive pre-soirée featuring premium bubbly and elevated bites before the main celebration begins. Platinum VIPs will also enjoy access to a private waterfront lounge- a serene and sophisticated perch from which to take in the full magic of the evening.

The full lineup of participating chefs, culinary partners, and sponsors will be announced in the weeks ahead, with some of the East End’s most exciting restaurant talent set to join the celebration. Talented chefs in the Hamptons who wish to be considered for inclusion are encouraged to submit by emailing DansOps@SchnepsMedia.com.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons is a must-attend for food lovers and anyone who believes that a great meal shared among great company is one of life’s true pleasures. Tickets are limited and they go fast.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.