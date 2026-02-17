Hamptons Pride Launches 2026 Film Series
1 minute 02/17/2026
Gary Lipps, Paul Zajkowski, Bruce Michael
Laurie Hill and Linda Creash
Lola Lama performing
Ricardo Vanancio, Carlos Belmonte, Chris Fowle, Marc Blechner
Richard Udice, Lys Marigold, Pat Wilson
Ron Kaehler, Jackie Dunphy, Charles Tesler
Sharmila Gold, Nancy Thompson, Barbara Lowe
Tom House, Christiane Arbesu, Rev. Rob Stuart
Hamptons Pride kicked off its 2026 Film Series at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The afternoon event featured a screening of the 2005 Canadian coming-of-age film C.R.A.Z.Y. It drew community members together in celebration of LGBTQ+ storytelling. A special performance of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” by Lola Lama preceded the screening. The pride series brings inclusive films and shares cultural experiences to the East End.