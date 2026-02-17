Hamptons Pride Launches 2026 Film Series

Hamptons Pride kicked off its 2026 Film Series at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The afternoon event featured a screening of the 2005 Canadian coming-of-age film C.R.A.Z.Y. It drew community members together in celebration of LGBTQ+ storytelling. A special performance of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” by Lola Lama preceded the screening. The pride series brings inclusive films and shares cultural experiences to the East End.