Hamptons Pride Launches 2026 Film Series

By
1 minute 02/17/2026
Gary Lipps, Paul Zajkowski, Bruce Michael

Gary Lipps, Paul Zajkowski, Bruce Michael

Lisa Tamburini
Laurie Hill and Linda Creash

Laurie Hill and Linda Creash

Lisa Tamburini
Lola Lama performing

Lola Lama performing

Lisa Tamburini
Ricardo Vanancio, Carlos Belmonte, Chris Fowle, Marc Blechner

Ricardo Vanancio, Carlos Belmonte, Chris Fowle, Marc Blechner

Lisa Tamburini
Richard Udice, Lys Marigold, Pat Wilson

Richard Udice, Lys Marigold, Pat Wilson

Lisa Tamburini
Ron Kaehler, Jackie Dunphy, Charles Tesler

Ron Kaehler, Jackie Dunphy, Charles Tesler

Lisa Tamburini
Sharmila Gold, Nancy Thompson, Barbara Lowe

Sharmila Gold, Nancy Thompson, Barbara Lowe

Lisa Tamburini
Tom House, Christiane Arbesu, Rev. Rob Stuart

Tom House, Christiane Arbesu, Rev. Rob Stuart

Lisa Tamburini

Hamptons Pride kicked off its 2026 Film Series at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The afternoon event featured a screening of the 2005 Canadian coming-of-age film C.R.A.Z.Y. It drew community members together in celebration of LGBTQ+ storytelling. A special performance of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” by Lola Lama preceded the screening. The pride series brings inclusive films and shares cultural experiences to the East End.

