Ireland Baldwin Goes Viral with Hilarious, Self-Aware “Nepo Baby” Rulebook on TikTok

Ireland Baldwin at Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women – Arrivals at The Terrace at Sunset Tower, West Hollywood, CA on January 27, 2017. (David Crotty/PMC)

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin recently went viral with a self-aware TikTok that quickly made the rounds online. In the clip, the 30-year-old laid out the “rules” that come along with being a so-called nepo baby.

“Rule number one: stop denying it. You can’t deny who you are. You make us look really silly when you take all that credit, so stop,” she said.