Ireland Baldwin Goes Viral with Hilarious, Self-Aware “Nepo Baby” Rulebook on TikTok
Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin recently went viral with a self-aware TikTok that quickly made the rounds online. In the clip, the 30-year-old laid out the “rules” that come along with being a so-called nepo baby.
“Rule number one: stop denying it. You can’t deny who you are. You make us look really silly when you take all that credit, so stop,” she said.
She went on to outline the perks and pitfalls of famous parenthood, from how much crying is allowed depending on the number of famous parents, to the necessity of making gifts look like they’re bought with your own money.
Rule number four, she joked, is all about relatability: saying you “took the bus to school” instead of bragging about childhood Disneyland trips with a VIP guide. And her final rule? “You must date at least one person in your lifetime whose entire family is devastated… not because they care about you, but because they were your parents’ biggest fans,” Ireland quipped.