Bridgehampton

Java Nation Hosts “Take Flight”

By
1 minute 02/17/2026
Artist Deborah Marshall

Alicia Doherty
Artist Julie Froehlich and LTV News Anchor Chrissy Sampson

Artist Lauren Matzen, Curator Dana Frances Hilbert

Artist Mark Golden

Artist Paula Raflo

Artist Rossa Cole

Artists Paton, Miller Greta Quezada

Dawn Nagle Painter

Dawn Nagle, Michael Schmidt

Denice Banks, Ali Toes, Ana Maria

Jamie Escalante, Jackie Fagereng, April Alexander

Janet McCrie, Dominic Cantasano, William Antonow, Elisca Jeansonne, David Slater, Mary Delaney

Keegan Davenport, Lois Walther

Pam Bloore, Frank Russell, Production Director Westhampton Beach PAC

Wendy Lico, Lori Osborne, Musician Greg McMullen

“Take Flight,” the first curated exhibition by Dana Frances Hilbert, was held at Java Nation in Bridgehampton. The show highlighted work by local artists, with live acoustic music performed by Greg McMullen. Guests gathered to experience the art and connect with members of the community.

