Java Nation Hosts “Take Flight”

Artist Deborah Marshall Alicia Doherty Artist Julie Froehlich and LTV News Anchor Chrissy Sampson Alicia Doherty Artist Lauren Matzen, Curator Dana Frances Hilbert Alicia Doherty Artist Mark Golden Alicia Doherty Artist Paula Raflo Alicia Doherty Artist Rossa Cole Alicia Doherty Artists Paton, Miller Greta Quezada Alicia Doherty Dawn Nagle Painter Alicia Doherty Dawn Nagle, Michael Schmidt Alicia Doherty Denice Banks, Ali Toes, Ana Maria Alicia Doherty Jamie Escalante, Jackie Fagereng, April Alexander Alicia Doherty Janet McCrie, Dominic Cantasano, William Antonow, Elisca Jeansonne, David Slater, Mary Delaney Alicia Doherty Keegan Davenport, Lois Walther Alicia Doherty Pam Bloore, Frank Russell, Production Director Westhampton Beach PAC Alicia Doherty Wendy Lico, Lori Osborne, Musician Greg McMullen Alicia Doherty

“Take Flight,” the first curated exhibition by Dana Frances Hilbert, was held at Java Nation in Bridgehampton. The show highlighted work by local artists, with live acoustic music performed by Greg McMullen. Guests gathered to experience the art and connect with members of the community.