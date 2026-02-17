Java Nation Hosts “Take Flight”
1 minute 02/17/2026
Artist Deborah Marshall
Artist Julie Froehlich and LTV News Anchor Chrissy Sampson
Artist Lauren Matzen, Curator Dana Frances Hilbert
Artist Mark Golden
Artist Paula Raflo
Artist Rossa Cole
Artists Paton, Miller Greta Quezada
Dawn Nagle Painter
Dawn Nagle, Michael Schmidt
Denice Banks, Ali Toes, Ana Maria
Jamie Escalante, Jackie Fagereng, April Alexander
Janet McCrie, Dominic Cantasano, William Antonow, Elisca Jeansonne, David Slater, Mary Delaney
Keegan Davenport, Lois Walther
Pam Bloore, Frank Russell, Production Director Westhampton Beach PAC
Wendy Lico, Lori Osborne, Musician Greg McMullen
“Take Flight,” the first curated exhibition by Dana Frances Hilbert, was held at Java Nation in Bridgehampton. The show highlighted work by local artists, with live acoustic music performed by Greg McMullen. Guests gathered to experience the art and connect with members of the community.