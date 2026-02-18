Megan Euell Preserves the Stilt Home at Lazy Point in Paint

This week’s cover by Megan Euell features an unforgettable local landmark, the stilt home at Lazy Point in Amagansett, which recently succumbed to the elements and fell into the sea. Here, Euell shares the lovely moments with her father that led to her creating the painting, the magic of painting en plein air, and what it means to capture history and a region in paint for history and posterity.

This painting is quite timely. Can you talk a bit about it? When did you paint this and what attracted you to it?

I painted this on location ‘plein air’ 10 years ago. My dad is actually the reason that I painted it — he’s always loved old buildings with character, especially small ones on the water. He’s an avid yard-saler and has spent decades driving all over the Hamptons finding treasures, and he came to a yard sale on this road a long time ago. He fell in love with the “stilt house” and asked me to create a painting of it for him, knowing that eventually it would be gone. We spent the afternoon together, my dad sitting on the beach reading while I painted — we chatted with a nice neighbor who assured us we could park there with her permission even though it was a private road. All of those moments get woven into my paintings.

Of course, this house has been in the news recently due to it falling into the sea after years of standing as an iconic landmark at Lazy Point. How did it feel to learn it had fallen, and did you immediately think of your painting for Dan’s?

I was so sad to see that the house had collapsed and immediately sent the news article to my dad. He was sad to hear the news, and right away texted me a photo of the painting I’d done and said, “I’m so glad I asked you to paint it for me. You should send this to Dan’s!” Dan’s Papers as always celebrated the East End culture and I felt like this image would do just that — and hopefully lift some spirits despite the iconic building being gone.

Can you talk about the role of painting in preserving our history and the people and places that will eventually be lost to time? How does it compare to photography doing the same thing?

People have been making paintings for over 13 centuries. Art is such a crucial part of culture and humanity. I have always loved to draw and paint from observation, and I feel as though it is the most special way to pay homage to a subject. Having been born and raised out east by parents who love the area, as well as history, antiques and tradition, I feel as though I’ve always been called to capture the area in paint. What I find so special about plein air painting versus photography is the compilation of time — it is not a snapshot, it is many hours, often many days, of observing how the elements and light have shaped the landscape. The artist is making hundreds of decisions throughout the painting, creating a chosen visual symphony.

Have you painted any other local landmarks or icons?

Yes, many! Some of them have been old buildings that were falling down — namely the old hay barns on Seven Ponds — which I painted twice. Another one was an iconic old boat house that was on Meadow Lane in Southampton. I’ve also painted Ditch Plains in Montauk, The Bathing Corp in Southampton, Jobs Lane in Southampton Village, Main Street in Sag Harbor Village. A favorite view of mine is of course the Montauk Lighthouse. I’ve painted this multiple times — for commissions, for myself, and most recently for a documentary film collaboration with Emily Anderson called Portrait of a Lighthouse (recently in the Hamptons International Film Festival).

Do you have any new shows or projects currently on view or upcoming?

I am in an upcoming show at the Salmagundi Club in NYC with a reception in early March, and I’ll be judging an upcoming landscape show for The Art Guild of Port Washington, where I’ll have a few pieces on display as well. I just wrapped up a few shows in February, both locally in Westhampton Beach, as well as with Thornhill Gallery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Do you have anything to add?

If you’re intrigued by plein air painting, I offer private lessons for all ages and group workshops for ages 16+, in the Hamptons throughout the summer. They are for all levels, and I teach my students a comprehensive method to learn to paint successfully from life. I’ll be announcing the workshop line up very soon, so sign up for my mailing list on my website to stay up to date and learn more. Additionally, prints are available of this painting by emailing info@meganeuell.com.

Tell us where people can find your art, online or in-person consistently?

My work is always hanging and ever-changing in my studio gallery, at Industry City in Brooklyn — which is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays. And you can always see my work on Instagram, @meganeuell_artist, and on my website, meganeuell.com.