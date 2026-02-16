Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Estia's Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita
Looking to shake things up from your typical margarita sips? Learn how to make the Estia’s Little Kitchen Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita with the recipes below!
Estia’s Little Kitchen Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita
Ingredients for Jamaica Juice:
2 cups hibiscus flowers (dried)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 gallon water
Combine hibiscus, sugar, 1/2 gallon water in a pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Set aside until cool then strain.
Ingredients for Ginger Juice:
2 lbs fresh ginger root
1 cup lime juice
1 cup water
Peel and chop the ginger. Place in a blender with lime juice and cup of water. Run on high until smooth.
Store in a sealed jar.