Looking to shake things up from your typical margarita sips? Learn how to make the Estia’s Little Kitchen Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita with the recipes below!

Ingredients for Jamaica Juice:

2 cups hibiscus flowers (dried)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 gallon water

Combine hibiscus, sugar, 1/2 gallon water in a pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Set aside until cool then strain.

Ingredients for Ginger Juice:

2 lbs fresh ginger root

1 cup lime juice

1 cup water

Peel and chop the ginger. Place in a blender with lime juice and cup of water. Run on high until smooth.

Store in a sealed jar.