Recipes

Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Estia's Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita

By
1 minute 02/16/2026
Estia's Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita
Estia’s Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita.

Looking to shake things up from your typical margarita sips? Learn how to make the Estia’s Little Kitchen Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita with the recipes below!

Estia’s Little Kitchen Hibiscus & Ginger Margarita

Ingredients for Jamaica Juice:

2 cups hibiscus flowers (dried)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 gallon water

Combine hibiscus, sugar, 1/2 gallon water in a pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Set aside until cool then strain.

Ingredients for Ginger Juice:

2 lbs fresh ginger root
1 cup lime juice
1 cup water

Peel and chop the ginger. Place in a blender with lime juice and cup of water. Run on high until smooth.

Store in a sealed jar.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events