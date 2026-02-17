Event & Party Photos

Sag Harbor Cinema Hosts HarborFrost

By
1 minute 02/17/2026
President of the Sag Harbor Chamber, Marilyn Holstein and VP Sag Harbor Chamber, Kevin Menard

President of the Sag Harbor Chamber, Marilyn Holstein and VP Sag Harbor Chamber, Kevin Menard

Lisa Tamburini
Bill and Stephanie Bitis

Bill and Stephanie Bitis

Lisa Tamburini
Carolyn Stec, Nick Reisini, Jesse Matsuoka

Carolyn Stec, Nick Reisini, Jesse Matsuoka

Lisa Tamburini
Catherine Dickinson and Yvette Salsedo

Catherine Dickinson and Yvette Salsedo

Lisa Tamburini
Catherine Ellams and Raymond Quaranto

Catherine Ellams and Raymond Quaranto

Lisa Tamburini
Dale Larocca and Helen Atkinson-Barnes

Dale Larocca and Helen Atkinson-Barnes

Lisa Tamburini
Denise McRedmond and Gregory Malar

Denise McRedmond and Gregory Malar

Lisa Tamburini
Genevieve Villaflor and Mayor Tom Gardella

Genevieve Villaflor and Mayor Tom Gardella

Lisa Tamburini
Laura Perrotti and Elise Trucks

Laura Perrotti and Elise Trucks

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Field and Chris Coffee

Lisa Field and Chris Coffee

Lisa Tamburini
Marian Cassata and Sandi Kruel

Marian Cassata and Sandi Kruel

Lisa Tamburini
Rob and Chris King

Rob and Chris King

Lisa Tamburini
Suzanne Bond and Dorothy Frankel

Suzanne Bond and Dorothy Frankel

Lisa Tamburini

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce kicked off HarborFrost with a festive opening celebration at the Sag Harbor Cinema. Held in the cinema’s third-floor event space and Green Room bar, the event featured food from 15 of the Sag Harbor area’s most popular restaurants. A silent auction showcased items donated by Chamber members and added to the evening’s excitement. The kickoff celebration marked the start of HarborFrost weekend and highlighted the strength of Sag Harbor’s local food and business community.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events