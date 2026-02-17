Sag Harbor Cinema Hosts HarborFrost
1 minute 02/17/2026
The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce kicked off HarborFrost with a festive opening celebration at the Sag Harbor Cinema. Held in the cinema’s third-floor event space and Green Room bar, the event featured food from 15 of the Sag Harbor area’s most popular restaurants. A silent auction showcased items donated by Chamber members and added to the evening’s excitement. The kickoff celebration marked the start of HarborFrost weekend and highlighted the strength of Sag Harbor’s local food and business community.