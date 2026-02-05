Arts & Culture

Tom Twomey Series with David Cataletto

By
1 minute 02/05/2026
Andrea Meyer, David and Ann Mulford-Youmans

Andrea Meyer, David and Ann Mulford-Youmans

Natalie Gerdik
Speaker David Cataletto

Speaker David Cataletto

Natalie Gerdik
Patty Sales, Dana Lester

Patty Sales, Dana Lester

Natalie Gerdik
Nicholas and Chen Yang

Nicholas and Chen Yang

Natalie Gerdik
Melissa Bazar, Al McCreddy, and Francine Whitnry

Melissa Bazar, Al McCreddy, and Francine Whitnry

Natalie Gerdik
Hugh King, Steve Long, Mia Certic

Hugh King, Steve Long, Mia Certic

Natalie Gerdik
Evan Waller, Claire Churchwell, Kelsey Keister

Evan Waller, Claire Churchwell, Kelsey Keister

Natalie Gerdik
Eileen Mullen, Joyce Tuttle, David Cataletto

Eileen Mullen, Joyce Tuttle, David Cataletto

Natalie Gerdik
Charlotte Sasso, Margaret Farrell, Rachel Cooper

Charlotte Sasso, Margaret Farrell, Rachel Cooper

Natalie Gerdik

The 2026 Tom Twomey Series launched over the weekend at the East Hampton Library with Landmarks and Legends: East Hampton Unveiled. The lecture was presented by East Hampton native David Cataletto and explored the origins of the Town’s place names. The program examined how Native American, African, and European influences shaped East Hampton’s landmarks, roads, and communities. Cataletto teaches History and English at East Hampton Middle School and serves as an East Hampton Town Trustee. He is also actively involved in local historic and environmental preservation.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events

    Commotion
    118 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901
    Feb 7, 8 pm