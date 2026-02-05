Tom Twomey Series with David Cataletto

The 2026 Tom Twomey Series launched over the weekend at the East Hampton Library with Landmarks and Legends: East Hampton Unveiled. The lecture was presented by East Hampton native David Cataletto and explored the origins of the Town’s place names. The program examined how Native American, African, and European influences shaped East Hampton’s landmarks, roads, and communities. Cataletto teaches History and English at East Hampton Middle School and serves as an East Hampton Town Trustee. He is also actively involved in local historic and environmental preservation.