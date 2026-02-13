Trivia Night in Hampton Bays

Anthony Chase Mallia Adam Mingione Linda Aydinian Natalie Gerdik Dave Schlesinger, Connie Prevete, Beth Salvator, Pat Williams, Eileen Lysogorski Natalie Gerdik Bianca Gorman, Gavin Lahann Natalie Gerdik Patty Bower and John Berglin Natalie Gerdik Stephanie McEvoy, Nick Bohlen, Jim Parker, Peggy Parker Natalie Gerdik Tom and Denise Riecket Natalie Gerdik

Hampton Bays Public Library hosted Trivia Night with Think Inc. in the Helen Gould Room. The adults only program featured fast paced trivia, laughter, and friendly competition. Food was served, and prizes were awarded. Check out more free events held at the Hampton Bays Library for more information.