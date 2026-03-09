Two Hamptons Towns Among Most Expensive ZIP Codes in America

It may come as no surprise, but two Hamptons enclaves have landed on the latest list of the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America. Bridgehampton ranks No. 4, with a median list price of $8.8 million. Just two spots behind at No. 6 is Water Mill, where the median list price is $6.995 million, according to the Realtor.com list.

Topping the list at No. 1 is Newport Coast, CA with a median price of $12.5 million. Fisher Island, FL is No. 2 at an $11.98 million median, and Beverly Hills, Ca is No. 3 with a median of $10.495 million.

So, which famous neighbors call those ZIP codes home? Bridgehampton is where supermodel Christie Brinkley lives. Her 20-acre estate, Tower Hill, has been her home for more than 25 years and even inspired the name of her TWRHLL clothing brand. Filmmaker Bob Balaban owns a 5,300-square foot residence there, and in 2021, Lorraine Bracco traded her $3.8 million Bridgehampton home for another property a few miles away that once belonged to the late James Lipton. Perhaps most impressive, the Queen of Pop, Madonna, owns a 58-acre equestrian focused compound in the hamlet.

Bridgehampton has also counted Kelsey Grammer, Bethenny Frankel, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Luann de Lesseps among its past residents.

Meanwhile, Water Mill has its own roster of star power. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday at her Water Mill estate and hunkered down there during her divorce from Ben Affleck. Annette Roque, the ex-wife of Matt Lauer, also reportedly still owns the 40-acre Bright Side Farm horse property.

Water Mill is also home to actor Alan Alda and attracted previous homeowners Rudy Giuliani, Anthony Scaramucci, Vince Camuto and Jason Kidd.