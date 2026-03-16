Sag Harbor Probes Mayor’s Anti-LGBT Trolling

On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog — but that adage proved incorrect for Thomas Gardella, whose online insult of an LGBT community member was traced to the Sag Harbor Village mayor.

“What is that thing in the background? A guy or girl? Some creature?” Gardella commented on an Instagram video of a couple dancing to Jon Secada’s “Just Another Day” on March 6. Three days later, the woman who posted the video, South Texas animal rights activist Rebecca Chavez, tracked the mayor down and alerted the village. The following day, village officials announced they were investigating the mayor for disparaging members of the LGBT community.

“While the comment appears to have been made on a personal social media account, it has understandably caused concern and hurt within our community,” Sag Harbor Village Deputy Mayor Ed Hayes said at the March 10 village board meeting. “For that reason, the board believes it’s important that the matter be reviewed through the appropriate village processes so we can address it thoughtfully, fairly, and transparently.”

Gardella initially tried to suggest people were misconstruing his comment, arguing that he was referring to a dog that appeared in the video, not Chavez’ short-haired spouse. But the mayor quickly found himself in the doghouse.

“I want to apologize for my comment,” the two-term mayor said at the board meeting. “I also would like to apologize for my many friends in the LGBT community who feel disappointed in me. This administration holds a high standard of conduct and accountability and no one is above reproach, especially the mayor.”

Results of the probe are anticipated in about a month, although it’s too soon to say what action the board may take with the findings. But Chavez’ group, Yaqui Animal Rescue, expertly harnessed the attention, naming their latest rescue — a dog struck by a vehicle — Pinto Thomas as a “reminder that not all Toms are bad,” raising nearly $3,000 in three days to fund the dog’s recovery.