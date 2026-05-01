Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, May 1-7, 2026.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Great American Bash

Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this event presented by the Town of Riverhead featuring the Big Band sounds of the New Millennium Jazz Band! Cocktails and vintage attire will also be a part of the fun.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Live Music from Matt Taylor

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.

Hear singer/songwriter Matt Taylor while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-347-7537, bedellcellars.com

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.

Enjoy 5-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and best-selling album musician Ottmar Liebert as he plays his blend of Spanish, Mexican, and World elements live at The Suffolk! He will be joined by his band Luna Negra. Tickets start at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Yale Wiffenpoofs at CAST

Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss the Yale Wiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a capella group, live at CAST!

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this American band as they mix up blues, R&B, and rock n’ roll at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $39.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, May 1, 6 p.m

Don’t miss the “first” First Friday of the season in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Tai Chi at Mitchell Park

Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.

Bring your mat to Mitchell Park every Saturday at 9 a.m. through the end of October! You’ll build balance, flexibility, and strength while enjoying the beautiful view. No registration is required.

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

I Love My Parks Day at Orient Beach State Park

Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.

Join Ms. Nina to learn about the environment, lighthouses, and more at Orient Beach State Park! A beach cleanup and a picnic with bagels and treats will also be part of the fun.

40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-477-0600, floydmemoriallibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring Presentation

Sunday, May 3, 1 p.m.

Learn about the true story of the Culper Spy Ring with Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer at Hallockville Museum Farm! The event is free, but registration is required.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week

Through Sunday, May 3

Welcome the signs of spring with deals at your favorite East End Restaurants, which will be offering 3-course prix fixe dinners for $29, $39, or $46, and/or 2-course prix fixe lunches for $24. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, Legends, Pete’s Taverna, Cooperage Inn, and more!

Various Locations, North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com/suffolk.php

Cooking Class: Ramen Night

Wednesday, May 6, 5 p.m.

Learn how to make handcrafted mushroom ramen, Japanese-style Karaage Chicken, and a Smashed Cucumber Salad at The Twisted Fork!

401 1st Street, Greenport. 631-477-6418, flavorforkfood.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

2026 Spring Selects

On view through May 31

Enjoy eclectic works in a variety of mediums, celebrating spring at the Alex Ferrone Gallery! Art will also be available for purchase.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.