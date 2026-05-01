Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, May 1-7, 2026
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, May 1-7, 2026.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
The Great American Bash
Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss this event presented by the Town of Riverhead featuring the Big Band sounds of the New Millennium Jazz Band! Cocktails and vintage attire will also be a part of the fun.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Live Music from Matt Taylor
Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.
Hear singer/songwriter Matt Taylor while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-347-7537, bedellcellars.com
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.
Enjoy 5-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and best-selling album musician Ottmar Liebert as he plays his blend of Spanish, Mexican, and World elements live at The Suffolk! He will be joined by his band Luna Negra. Tickets start at $49.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Yale Wiffenpoofs at CAST
Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.
Don’t miss the Yale Wiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a capella group, live at CAST!
53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.
Don’t miss this American band as they mix up blues, R&B, and rock n’ roll at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $39.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
First Fridays on Love Lane
Friday, May 1, 6 p.m
Don’t miss the “first” First Friday of the season in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!
Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events
Tai Chi at Mitchell Park
Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.
Bring your mat to Mitchell Park every Saturday at 9 a.m. through the end of October! You’ll build balance, flexibility, and strength while enjoying the beautiful view. No registration is required.
115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com
I Love My Parks Day at Orient Beach State Park
Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.
Join Ms. Nina to learn about the environment, lighthouses, and more at Orient Beach State Park! A beach cleanup and a picnic with bagels and treats will also be part of the fun.
40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-477-0600, floydmemoriallibrary.org
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring Presentation
Sunday, May 3, 1 p.m.
Learn about the true story of the Culper Spy Ring with Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer at Hallockville Museum Farm! The event is free, but registration is required.
6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events
Spring Long Island Restaurant Week
Through Sunday, May 3
Welcome the signs of spring with deals at your favorite East End Restaurants, which will be offering 3-course prix fixe dinners for $29, $39, or $46, and/or 2-course prix fixe lunches for $24. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, Legends, Pete’s Taverna, Cooperage Inn, and more!
Various Locations, North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com/suffolk.php
Cooking Class: Ramen Night
Wednesday, May 6, 5 p.m.
Learn how to make handcrafted mushroom ramen, Japanese-style Karaage Chicken, and a Smashed Cucumber Salad at The Twisted Fork!
401 1st Street, Greenport. 631-477-6418, flavorforkfood.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
2026 Spring Selects
On view through May 31
Enjoy eclectic works in a variety of mediums, celebrating spring at the Alex Ferrone Gallery! Art will also be available for purchase.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.