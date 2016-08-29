Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 29, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to waist to stomach high, ESE background-swell with light winds this a.m. The swell should slowly build throughout today and tonight…

Wind Forecast:

WSW-WNW winds 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 75°

Wear either a wetsuit top and boardies, a short-sleeve full, or a short-sleeve spring, depending upon your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:21 a.m. • HIGH: 11:55 a.m. • HIGH: 6:49 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Mixed ground-swell from Gaston and TD-8 should be fun all day Tuesday, with light NW winds in the a.m., and W-SW winds in the p.m… Continued ground-swell Wednesday but with onshore winds, N-NE winds and longboard remnants early a.m. Thursday, NE mush/flatness on Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.