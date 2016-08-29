Meet Daniel Simone, Author of ‘The Lufthansa Heist,’ at Dan’s Literary Festival

by Dan's Literary Festival

Author Daniel Simone will be at Dan’s Papers Literary Festival: The Hamptons Premier Literary Celebration this week to celebrate Dan’s Literary Prizes for Nonfiction, and will sign copies of his book The Lufthansa Heist.

On December 11, 1978, six armed robbers sieged the Lufthansa Cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport, resulting in the largest unrecovered cash haul in history, totalling a staggering $6 million. The perpetrators were never caught, and 13 people connected to the crime were murdered in homicides that remain unsolved to this day.

An Amagansett resident, Simone spent five years researching the true crime explored in The Lufthansa Heist and wrote it in collaboration with the late infamous mobster Henry Hill. Film buffs will know Hill from Martin Scorsese’s seminal mafia film Goodfellas, where he was played by Ray Liotta. The Lufthansa Heist is a riveting tale of crime and intrigue, much of it told from Hill’s unique perspective. Like the Truman Capote classic In Cold Blood, reading The Lufthansa Heist is like reading a novel, despite being nonfiction.

The Dan’s Papers Literary Festival: The Hamptons Premier Literary Celebration is this Thursday, September 1, beginning at 4 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. At 4 p.m., find out who will win Dan’s Papers’ 5th Annual $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction. At 5:30 p.m., come to the Literary Luminaries Book Signing, to meet Simone, Carl Bernstein, Robert Caro, Dick Cavett and Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner. A screening of All the President’s Men follows at 6:30 p.m., with an introduction by Bernstein. The exciting evening concludes with a VIP Authors Dinner at 7 p.m. Visit DansLitPrize.com for more information and to purchase tickets.