Charles Ly: Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts

by Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts

East Hampton native Charles Ly’s new show, Charles Ly: Humans and Hides, is currently on view at the Guild Hall Education Corridor in East Hampton. The exhibition offers an excellent survey of Ly’s work, including paintings and drawings on paper featuring the figurative and the surreal, along with various pieces displaying intricate, almost compulsive patterns.

Ly regularly updates his @charliament Instagram account with pictures from his interesting life and travels, such as favorite artworks from galleries he visits, and pieces by his network of local artist friends. Selected works, shown in his Instagram posts, beautifully demonstrate Ly’s flexibility as an artist—he makes striking compositions using traditional art materials in a variety of media, as well as found objects.

Whether it’s a perfectly rendered pen and ink drawing of a vulture atop someone’s head, an erotically charged painting of a woman in some state of undress, an all-over motif of leaves or flamingos, a geometric arrangement of rusting razor blades, or even some complicated pattern photographed right out of nature, each of Ly’s creations brings something surprising and aesthetically sophisticated to the fore.

Neither his Instagram account nor his show should be missed.

Get a taste of @charliament below, and visit Charles Ly: Humans and Hides at Guild Hall in East Hampton (158 Main Street) before November 5.

