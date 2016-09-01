Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 1, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach high, residual ESE swell with occasional chest high peaks at select breaks this a.m., and glassy conditions thanks to the rain…

Wind Forecast:

W-S winds 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 75°

Wear either a wetsuit top and boardies, a short-sleeve full, or a short-sleeve spring, depending upon your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:37 a.m. • LOW: 2:06 p.m. • HIGH: 8:53 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N winds with continued background-swell Friday/Saturday, swell from Hermine should start to build in Sunday/Monday, but the winds are forecast hard east…

Happy surfing!

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.