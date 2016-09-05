Julianne Moore to Appear on ‘Difficult People’ Season Finale

by Soth Team

East Ender Julianne Moore will appear in the Season 2 finale of Hulu’s critically acclaimed series Difficult People. Difficult People is created by Julie Klausner, who stars alongside Billy Eichner as best friends in New York City whose irreverent behavior makes for some very awkward situations.

Moore will play Sarah Nussbaum, a “fake girls’ girl” development executive who takes an interest in one of Klausner’s essays. Klausner had a fun experience shooting with Moore. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I remember how punishingly cold it was the night we shot outside the Mark Twain Awards. Delirious and starving, Billy and I sent our assistants across the street to Peter Luger for takeout. They forgot to include cutlery with our steaks and baked potatoes, so Julianne Moore made fun of us for eating our dinners with our bare hands ‘like disgusting animals.’ She was completely right to do so, and I feel privileged to have experienced such a unique humiliation.”

Check out a video of Moore’s appearance on Difficult People below, and watch the season finale on Tuesday, September 6 on Hulu.